News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in his all out attack Newcastle team v Sheffield United

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Sheffield United at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

NUFC looking to recover from a shocking run of seven games without a win.

To make matters worse, Newcastle scoring only one goal in the last eight hours of football.

Up against the worst team in the division who have only two points after 17 PL games and who haven’t kept a clean sheet all season, the Steve Bruce selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Sheffield United…

The team named as:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Subs

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson

So six changes from the line-up against Arsenal but how will they line up though on the pitch tonight?

The six coming in are Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Fraser and Wilson.

With Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Joelinton, Carroll and Almiron dropping out.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back five in front of Darlow.

Yedlin on the right with Schar, Clark and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Dummett on the left.

Then a midfield duo of Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the pitch.

Steve Bruce confirming that Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser are playing on the wings, with then Callum Wilson by himself up front.

Fair to say that this Newcastle team v Sheffield United hasn’t exactly got the fans too excited ahead of the game.

Playing only Wilson up front and then only one other attacking player of any description in the rest of the team.

Hendrick as one of the three most forward player, Paul Dummett as a wing-back and three centre-backs, along with two defensive midfielders.

Newcastle fans feeling that they are truly living the dream…

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

‘Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser will both start as Newcastle United go in search of a first win of 2021 against Sheffield United on Tuesday night (6pm kick-off).

The former Bournemouth pair come back into the Magpies’ side as Steve Bruce shuffles his pack for the clash with the Blades – who currently sit bottom of the Premier League – at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, the in-form Karl Darlow is preferred to the fit-again Martin Dúbravka between the posts, with Fabian Schär and Federico Fernández returning to the backline to line up alongside DeAndre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett.

Jeff Hendrick and Fraser, who is back in action after a spell out injured, will operate on the flanks, with Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the park.

And leading scorer Wilson, who missed the weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Arsenal as a precaution, returns to lead the line against Chris Wilder’s side.

There is firepower on the bench, in the shape of Andy Carroll, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almirón.

Teenage playmaker Elliot Anderson – who made his United debut at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday – is also among the substitutes, along with Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie.

And Matty Longstaff and Dúbravka complete the list of players Bruce can deploy from the bench.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow; DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schär, Federico Fernández, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Ryan Fraser; Callum Wilson.

Substitutes: Martin Dúbravka, Matt Ritchie, Matty Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almirón, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll.’

