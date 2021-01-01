News

Steve Bruce confirms how much money he has available to spend on buying players this month

Steve Bruce has revealed exactly how much Mike Ashley has made available for him to buy players in this mid-season transfer window.

The January transfer window opens (tomorrow) Saturday 2 January 2021 and closes on Monday 1 February 2021.

So what can we expect when it comes to Newcastle buying players this month?

Asked the question at his pre-Leicester match press conference, Steve Bruce (read below) was very honest, admitting that he won’t be allowed to buy any players.

The NUFC Head Coach admitting that it will be only loan signings will come in…and only them if they are better than what Newcastle have already got.

Steve Bruce made three loan signings last January (2020) and claims: ‘We did very well.’

I think most Newcastle fans would tend to differ. Bentaleb was terrible, Rose never looked fully fit or totally committed, whilst Lazaro was never really given a proper chance.

In five of the last seven January windows Mike Ashley has not allowed any players to be bought, so Steve Bruce’s update is absolutely no surprise.

Steve Bruce claims that very little money is set to be spent by any club but he made similar claims about the summer (2020) window, in terms of spending set to be way down by the 20 Premier League clubs. Whereas in actual fact it was one of the biggest spending windows ever for the PL, with well over a billion pounds spent on players.

Steve Bruce asked if he’d ‘had any discussions with the hierarchy about actually spending money in January, have you got anything to spend, or is it only loans, and would it be a missed opportunity if you weren’t able to bring anybody in?’

“A missed opportunity? Well they would have to be available in January first.

“I think it is fair to say that the loan market is what we are looking at with the problems.

“I can’t see much being done in January because of the problems everybody is facing and the money that every club is haemorrhaging.

“So it will be the loan market we will look at.

“We did that last year and did very well.

“So we will see what is out there.

“It is always notoriously difficult, it can be even more difficult with all the covid stuff.

“If there is something with a bit of quality then great, but if not you’re not improving, we are not going to get any better.

“I’m patient as far as that is concerned because you get much more value in the summer and I’m sure we will have more to pick from.

“My job is to keep inching us forward. You know, we are not going to go out and bring five or six in overnight, that is not going to happen.

“So we have to be realistic and responsible.”

