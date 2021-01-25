News

Steve Bruce confirms 4 Newcastle players who won’t start against Leeds – Another is 50/50

A press conference with a difference on Monday morning for Steve Bruce.

No, he didn’t talk much sense, it wasn’t THAT different!

Instead, Steve Bruce refused to take questions from newspaper journalists ahead of the Leeds match, clearly with the full backing of Mike Ashley.

The Newcastle United Head Coach only prepared to take questions from TV and radio.

Sadly, none of the TV or radio journalists asked Steve Bruce why newspaper journalists had been banned from asking any questions.

Considering this refusal to even take questions from newspaper journos, it was a classic therefore when Steve Bruce responded to a question about his position, by stating: ‘The one thing I never do is shy away…’

On the injury front, Steve Bruce admitting that even he won’t be daft enough to start Allan Saint-Maximin on Tuesday night after so long out and so little training, with Clark, Dummett and Fernandez all ruled out completely. A late decision to be made on Manquillo who is 50/50 according to Bruce.

Steve Bruce speaking to TV and radio journalists:

Injury / fitness situation:

“I don’t think Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernández and Paul Dummett will be quite right.

“We’ll see how Manquillo is.

“He is one of the victims of having injury and Covid issues so we’ll make an assessment on him today.

“He’s 50/50 for the game.

“I would think it’s a bit too soon for Allan Saint-Maximin to start.

“We’ll see how he is today, he’s played 25 minutes and had a week of training in eight weeks so we have to box clever.”

Steve Bruce telling BBC Newcastle about the Graeme Jones position:

“He’s been given permission to speak to us. Talks are ongoing.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a while now with the problems of COVID.

“Let’s hope we can get it resolved and he can come and give us a hand.”

Steve Bruce asked about fans protesting outside St James Park with banners?

“I can understand their disappointment and how they feel.

“We have been on a poor run and all I can do is try and get the team in as best shape is I can.

“But you’re disappointed when you hear things like that.”

Steve Bruce asked about his team’s attacking threat:

“The other night [at Villa] for 20 minutes was one of the first times, for one reason or another, we’ve had Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin on the pitch together.

“Let’s hope they can both stay well because they can provide the ammunition we need.”

Keith Downie of Sports asking: ‘Do you think the criticism of you has been unfair/disrespectful?’

“Thank you but I’m not going to get involved in that, I’ll let others make their minds up on that.”

Playing Leeds and dealing with the ever growing run without a win:

“There’s no disputing that we’re on a difficult run and the quicker you get a result, the better.

“All you can do is prepare as best you can and try to ignore the noise.

“We need to go and get a result [against Leeds].

“I have seen little bits [of promise] but confidence is a little bit low.”

