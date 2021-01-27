News

Steve Bruce celebrates making it 200 Premier League defeats – Not many of you can say that

When questioned as to the serious problems at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce repeatedly points to his years of experience.

Now on a run of eleven games without a win, nine defeats and two draws, Steve Bruce will say he that he can count on what he has gone through before, to be able to pull Newcastle around.

However, when Steve Bruce talks of his ‘experience’, what exactly has he got a lot of experience of?

Steve Bruce has a Premier League career record in management as follows:

PRE-NEWCASTLE UNITED:

Played 392 Won 110 Drawn 109 Lost 173 Goals For 402 Goals Against 515

Win ratio 28% Average Points Per Game 1.11 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.02 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.31

WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED:

Played 58 Won 16 Drawn 15 Lost 27 Goals For 57 Goals Against 92

Win ratio 27% Average Points Per Game 1.08 Goals Scored Average Per Game 0.98 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.58

COMPLETE PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD

Played 450 Won 126 Drawn 124 Lost 200 Goals For 459 Goals Against 607

Win ratio 28% Average Points Per Game 1.11 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.02 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.34

So, currently on 450 Premier League matches, Steve Bruce has now hit the landmark of 200 PL defeats.

That is remarkable record of losing over 44% of his 450 PL games.

For Newcastle United, Steve Bruce has lost a massive figure of over 46% of the PL matches played.

If he sees out the remaining 18 months of his Newcastle contract, Bruce will be on 506 PL matches, that is unless he gets sacked and / or gets Newcastle United relegated this season…

So how does this landmark achievement of Steve Bruce compare to his peers? As we are constantly told by journalists and pundits just how lucky we are to have him.

Well here are the 15 managers to take charge of 302 Premier League games or more.

Total number of defeats and number of games played, then the percentage of PL matches they have lost:

238 of 641 – Harry Redknapp – 37%

205 of 519 – Sam Allardyce – 39%

200 of 450 – Steve Bruce – 44%

192 of 565 – David Moyes – 33%

181 of 466 – Mark Hughes – 38%

153 of 828 – Arsene Wenger – 18%

143 of 320 – Alan Pardew – 44%

142 of 346 – Roy Hodgson – 41%

135 of 328 – Alan Curbishley – 41%

131 of 322 – Tony Pulis – 40%

114 of 359 – Martin O’Neill – 31%

114 of 810 – Alex Ferguson – 14%

113 of 302 – Joe Kinnear – 37%

90 of 340 – Rafa Benitez 26%

55 of 349 – Jose Mourinho – 15%

So there you have it, Steve Bruce becoming only the third ever Premier League manager to bring up 200 PL defeats.

What is more, the other two have losing percentage ratios of ‘only’ 37% (Harry Redknapp) and 39% (Sam Allardyce).

The one minimal consolation Steve Bruce has, is that his horrendous losing ratio of 44.44%, is very marginally beaten by a certain Alan Pardew with 44.68%.

It is surely inconceivable that Steve Bruce will cling onto his Newcastle United job and go past 500 Premier League matches (and god knows how many defeats!), isn’t it?

