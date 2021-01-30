Opinion

‘Steve Bruce can’t currently be “hounded out” but he still needs to leave Newcastle ASAP’

A trip to Goodison Park is up next for us to endure, Everton v Newcastle this afternoon.

In the Premier League era, Newcastle United won five times in their first eleven visits, including an FA Cup victory.

However, under Mike Ashley’s ownership, only a single win for NUFC at Goodison Park since he took over in 2007.

That single occasion was back in the 2010/2011 season on my 23rd birthday, September the 18th 2010, 1-0 thanks to a brilliant strike and first goal from Hatem Ben Arfa.

Since then it has been generally abysmal viewing for Newcastle United fans, only managing three draws and suffering five defeats in the eight games since that day when Chris Hughton was in charge.

The Everton players should be highly confident of three points and I can’t see any positive result coming our way. Newcastle are bang out of form and we have lost our ability to defend as a unit, we don’t create enough chances, don’t offer enough pace, confidence in the players is shot.

Steve Bruce can spout all the rubbish he likes, he’s not fooling anyone, and the more he says the bigger the hole he’s digging himself into. It’s not funny any more ( if it ever was in the first place), it’s embarrassing and his comments are getting more ridiculous every single day.

Bruce may very well be under a lot of pressure and not thinking at times before he says this or that, but he’s only got himself to blame for that, nothing or no one else. If he can’t take the flak then do the good thing and resign, we are a laughing stock and a joke of a club.

Mike Ashley is ultimately responsible for making us just that but Steve Bruce is the one largely responsible for the embarrassing and pathetic displays on the pitch. I refuse to believe it’s the players every single week. They were doing just fine 18 months ago before Bruce walked through the door.

He has been given enough backing , he has been given more than enough chances to get the fans onside with him. Talking rubbish and terrible football doesn’t wash when £80million has been spent on attacking players, on top of the solid side he inherited.

It’s his fault for the mess we are in. Not covid, not Rafa Benitez, not the fans, not the players.

I never normally wish the sack on anybody and there have been a few occasions at our club when the manager was sacked harshly by Newcastle United, Sir Bobby Robson and Chris Hughton for example, maybe even Sam Allardyce up to a point as far as results went – though we were all more than happy to exchange him for Kevin Keegan’s return at the club.

The media love to accuse Newcastle fans of hounding our managers out but in my opinion, Steve Bruce should have been sacked months ago, yet he is still here and we can’t exactly “hound him out” at the minute.

He should be thankful there is nobody at the ground. He’s simply failed and is inevitably going to go and deserves to do so. Steve Bruce deserves it as much as Steve McClaren, Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Ruud Gullit. The quicker the better.

