Opinion

Steve Bruce : ‘Absolute sh*te’ and ‘Fr*gging hopeless’ – Incredible honesty I thought…

When I saw the quotes from Steve Bruce on Friday night they made me sit up and take notice.

I was half asleep and when I saw the headlines included him saying ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging hopeless’, I finally had a bit of grudging respect for him.

I thought good on Steve Bruce, at last he has held his hands up and admitted his own shortcomings.

However, on closer inspection, I still have absolutely no respect for this total chancer.

It turns out that he was calling out the Newcastle players, saying that they are ‘Absolute sh*te’ and ‘Fr*gging hopeless’, so there we have it.

Steve Bruce has repeatedly blamed Rafa Benitez during these past 18 months, claiming that it is impossible for Newcastle United to play attacking attractive because supposedly the former manager’s tactics are so ingrained in them. This despite the fact that Bruce has signed 13 senior players on both temporary and permanent deals, been allowed a £100m+ net spend – mainly on attacking players, plus has had now 67 first team games and 18 months on the training ground to change things.

Steve Bruce has also blamed the Newcastle fans, this season calling the supporters out as ‘keyboard warriors’, due to the fact the NUFC fans have had to post their views of the NUFC Head Coach online, instead of from the stands. Bruce’s reaction to the justified criticism was to call these an unrepresentative minority, claiming he had the overwhelming backing of the vast majority of proper supporters. Hmmm.

Steve Bruce has now turned the blame game to his own players.

Well that is the ultimate masterstroke, I have heard it is guaranteed to produce an instant 100% improvement in productivity if you call your staff ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging hopeless’, works every single time I am told.

It is quite amazing that Steve Bruce appears to be blaming the players for the useless negative tactics that are used, culminating in that laughable (unless you are a Newcastle fan) total mess at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Do the players vote on team selection and tactics before every match? With then a majority insisting on five defenders and three defensive midfielders against a Sheffield United side who had picked up only two points from their last 20 Premier League matches? Was Callum Wilson saying: ‘Don’t worry about me, just leave me all alone in the opposition half with only Ryan Fraser occasionally allowed to leave the edge of his own 18 yard box’?

Usually after the latest defeat, Steve Bruce waffles on about dusting themselves down, getting onto the training ground, then putting it right next time…though that next time never ever happens. Any positive results for Newcastle come despite the tactics and training ground preparation, rather than because of it. Games where they are like every other one NUFC play but on occasion massive slices of luck come the team’s way, Darlow performs miracles and Callum Wilson scores one of our usual average of two efforts on target in a match.

So as well as dusting themselves down, Newcastle players can now reflect on how they have been to blame these past 18 months, both for the tactics and having been ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging hopeless’ on the pitch, far too many times.

What a clown!

On the brighter side then, we can surely now that Brucey is taking full control and doing it his way, be able to look forward to peak Barcelona style flowing football, all out attack and the goals and wins to flow.

When you look at the great success (zero trophies or top eight finishes in the Premier League) Steve Bruce has enjoyed in 23 years as a manager and the brilliant entertaining football his teams have always played (averaging 1.02 goals per match in the 392 PL games he took charge of before NUFC), how can anything now possibly go wrong…

Steve Bruce speaking to journalists – Friday 15 January 2021:

“We were absolutely fr.gging hopeless the other night [against Sheffield United].

“Absolute sh.te we were.

“I have to accept it.

“I have let them [the Newcastle United team / squad] be comfortable but the gloves are off now.

“I am going to do it my way.

“I have said from day one the way I wanted to play and [we] haven’t done it enough.

“If I was a supporter, I would be concerned as well, after watching the first half at Sheffield United – we were absolutely hopeless.

“In some people’s eyes I was never the right choice and I can understand that.

“But if you look at my record over the years, for being a team that is in the bottom half of the league, then I have got enough on my CV to make sure I can try and slowly take the club forward.”

