Opinion

Sleepless nights after watching rubbish like that

What an absolutely atrocious performance once again as I endured Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0.

A little restless after watching that, so I thought I’d pen a few words together.

So, once again he (I’m struggling to say his name now, due to the hatred that is building up inside of me, but only from a footballing sense I might add) is encouraged by that performance.

ENCOURAGED!?!?!?!?!?!?

This buffoon manages to see improvement after almost every game we play, despite the fact that it is consistently sh.te!

Abhorrent display after abhorrent display has got many of us (if not all) showing a decreasing amount of interest as the matches come around. Lee Hendrie described it as being like watching paint dry on Soccer Saturday. I’m almost at the stage where I think the roller and paint brush will be coming out so I can make match days more interesting. It’s painful man!

It is quite refreshing to see most pundits actually highlight how awful we are, finally. Something we have known well before this season began. However, you then hear the same regurgitated cr.p then come out of Kris Boyd’s trap as he states that it’s hard for any manager, as our fans want to see attractive and attacking football.

You’ve then got Jamie Mackie (who the f.ck is Jamie Mackie???), declaring that the Pigeon Lady will keep us up no problem and that, until a few games ago, we were a far better side than that of Rafa’s last season in charge.

GOODNESS SAKE MAN!!!

It would be great to actually see these self-proclaimed experts do some homework, considering it’s their job. Clinton Morrison piping up that cauliflower heed is the best manager he played under… that’s because he was sh.te! On top of that, he constantly talks it too.

Eight changes after the Sheffield fiasco, which included two in the middle who had never played together before and two wingers who aren’t even wingers (well, I don’t think one of them is even a player). The innovative coach/manager then makes another four changes for another abject performance against Vile.

Apologies anyway. There isn’t really a point to this article. Just a rant as I’m lay here in bed at almost 1am thinking about what the future holds.

Hopefully, the suffering will one day come to an end as the FCB moves on to pastures new.

In the meantime, I have faith in the manager to turn this season around. It’s all in his hands. If he really is the devoted Newcastle fan he claims to be, then for the sake of the Premier League future of his beloved club he should hand his notice in and take his backroom staff with him.

What an absolutely lacklustre and spiritless team this inept gaggle of halfwits has turned us into.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Aston Villa:

Watkins 13, Traore 42

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Aston Villa 59% (60%) Newcastle 41% (40%)

Total shots were Aston Villa 14 (7) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target Aston Villa 5 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Aston Villa 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo (Saint-Maximin 71), Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron (Gayle 81), Lewis, Wilson, Carroll (Fraser 71)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy

