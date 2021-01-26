News

Sky Sports expert with very uncomfortable reading for Newcastle fans ahead of Leeds match

An interesting new Sky Sports column with some analysis and comments on what is happening at Newcastle United.

The column is looking at Premier League matches overall and predicting what will happen.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been scratching beneath the surface of Leeds United and Newcastle United, especially NUFC!

We all know the bigger stats of recent results for Newcastle, with no wins in the last 10 matches, plus only one goal in the last thirteen hours of football.

However, ‘Jones Knows’ has come up with some extra shockers from the most recent three NUFC games, defeats to Sheffield United, Arsenal and Villa. Stating: ‘No matter what Steve Bruce will have you believe, Newcastle have been embarrassing in their last three matches. No goals scored, an average of just nine touches in the opposition box per match and 1.6 shots on target per match.’

It really is depressing watching Newcastle these days!

How refreshing it is to read the truth from a Sky Sports expert, as compared to the embarrassing nonsense we are treated to by the likes of Jamie Redknapp and many others, all blindly sticking up for their mate Brucey. Jones Knows declaring: ‘I’ve never seen a Premier League team so comfortable at 2-0 up than Aston Villa were on Saturday. The lack of endeavour, bite and spark in midfield for the Toon was jaw-dropping. The end must be near for Bruce on Tyneside if things continue in the same vein. The underlying numbers and performance data is now catching up with him.’

He predicts a ‘routine away win’ for Leeds and after they had 25 shots against Newcastle when winning 5-2 six weeks ago at Elland Road, he believes it will be a similar story tonight with the visitors piling forward and once again peppering the NUFC goal.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Sheffield United v Newcastle United:

“No matter what Steve Bruce will have you believe, Newcastle have been embarrassing in their last three matches.

“No goals scored, an average of just nine touches in the opposition box per match and 1.6 shots on target per match.

“I’m always keen to treat a negative narrative like the one surrounding Newcastle with caution but in this case the toxicity towards their performance levels are fully justified.

“I’ve never seen a Premier League team so comfortable at 2-0 up than Aston Villa were on Saturday. The lack of endeavour, bite and spark in midfield for the Toon was jaw-dropping.

“The end must be near for Bruce on Tyneside if things continue in the same vein.

“The underlying numbers and performance data is now catching up with him. And the last thing they need right now is a team like Leeds on their doorstep, full of energy, full of forward-thinking players.

“And the money has come for a Leeds away win with the 10/11 with Sky Bet offer much shorter than late last week. I’m not one to get too carried away with an odds-on price but if ever one was going to tempt me in, this would be it.

“In typical style in trying to go fishing for a bigger price, I have found an angle in getting Marcelo Bielsa’s boys part of my staking plan.

“Bielsa’s boys scored five from a whopping 25 shots on goal in the fixture between these two at Elland Road – another example of the relentless attacking phases Leeds put together. With confidence so low in the Toon camp and Bruce set to try and stifle the opposition by defending deep, there should be lots of opportunities for Leeds’ talented attackers to test Karl Darlow.

“I’d be stunned if Leeds don’t manage to pass the 14 or more shots line in what should be a rather routine away win.

“Jones Knows recommended bet: Combined bet of Leeds to beat Newcastle, over 2.5 goals (in total in the game, from either side) and Leeds to have 14 or more shots 11/4 with Skybet”

