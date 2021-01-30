News

Sidelined Joelinton now runs into trouble off the pitch

Fair to say that the signing of Joelinton hasn’t been a total success.

Mike Ashley forcing Rafa Benitez out of Newcastle United so that he could push through the £40m (£43m according to Mike Ashley) purchase of the striker from Hoffenheim.

Despite appalling form, Joelinton has featured (as starter or sub) in 54 of the 58 Premier League matches so far for Newcastle United, scoring three goals.

Even Steve Bruce has finally accepted the inevitable and started sidelining the Brazilian, Joelinton only starting one of the last four Premier League matches and not getting off the bench in the three where he was named amongst the substitutes.

Now he has been caught out allegedly misbehaving off the pitch.

The BBC (see below) and others reporting that Joelinton has had his hair cut by a barber, apparently breaching virus rules.

The Newcastle player caught in the act after posting a photo of it on Instagram, before hastily deleting it.

The club have said they will take ‘appropriate action’ against Joelinton.

If it is proved that he did break the virus rules then he should be fined a certain amount for the breach AND then ten times that amount for the stupidity of posting the evidence on Instagram.

It is astonishing how time after time this has happened, football players end up getting penalised for virus breaches because they have posted the evidence on social media.

A pure mix of arrogance and gross stupidity exposed by the players themselves.

