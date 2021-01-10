News

Sheffield United hit form ahead of Newcastle clash with first win in 182 days – Incredible

It didn’t really matter how it came, Sheffield United had to get a win.

When it is 182 days without a win in any competition, you will take anything.

Which brings us to Saturday 9 January 2021, the Blades overcoming League One Bristol Rovers away from home in the FA Cup third round.

It seems quite incredible now to think that between between 15 September 2019 and 23 June 2020, Sheffield United only lost in the Premier League to Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle United. Only losing to those three clubs in the league over a period of nine months and 25 matches.

It has been incredible their form this season in the Premier League, Sheffield United not terrible but just not quite good enough. In this 2020/21 Premier League season, Chris Wilder’s team have only two points from a possible 51 and yet in only four of the seventeen PL games have they lost by more than one goal.

Sheffield United move on to Tuesday night and incredibly, despite only two wins in their seventeen Premier League matches so far, they are still 6/4 favourites with the bookies to beat Newcastle United (9/4) in this next match.

With Premier League matches against Tottenham, Man Utd and Man City to follow, it is inevitable that Sheffield United are going to throw everything at this home match against Newcastle to try and get their first Premier League (and home) win of the season, to at least give them the smallest of small glimmers of hope of survival.

Sheffield United had now won in 21 games since they beat Chelsea 3-0 in the Premier League on 11 July 2020, ironically that was the last game of a four match run where the Blades had also beaten Spurs and Wolves, plus drawn with Burnley.

Chris Wilder was understandably ecstatic / ‘slightly’ relieved after Saturday’s 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers:

“This was a big day for us.

“The consequences of not getting a result today would have really impacted on the group.

“The players have taken a lot.

“Everybody in the country would have sniffed this…every expert, pundit and supporter wouldn’t have been surprised if we had been turned over today, but there was a good attitude.

“It was always going to be a tough cup tie, away from home and not being in form at all.

“It was against a team with nothing to lose and we had everything to lose today.”

Chris Wilder’s side are still without a clean sheet in 22 games but will have taken some comfort that they managed 22 shots with 8 on target, to earn their three goals, even against lower league opposition.

Sheffield United now meet a Newcastle United side that has failed to win any of their last seven matches and has scored only one goal in the last eight hours of football.

Tune in on (Sky Sports on) Tuesday at 6pm for an absolute classic match where anything could happen.

