Opinion

Sheffield United fans with outstanding must read comments after beating Newcastle United

Sheffield United haven’t had much to celebrate so far this season, indeed these past six months.

Nor have they had much to laugh about.

Well Tuesday night was a refreshing change for them.

After 20 Premier League matches producing eighteen defeats, two draws and no wins, the Sheffield United fans watched on as their team won 1-0 against Newcastle United.

That was also their team’s first clean sheet since July 2020.

So how have the Sheffield United fans reflected on this first Premier League victory and clean sheet in over six months?

Well, in their comments below, the Blades fans are obviously overjoyed and relieved to have won, BUT then alongside that is how incredulous they are at how bad Newcastle United were. Especially how negative Steve Bruce’s tactics were against a team with such a woeful record.

Fair play to Sheffield United fans because they have had so little to cheer them and I have to say they have came out with some pretty amusing comments as well, especially regarding our brilliant NUFC Head Coach.

Maybe the most telling thing of all, is when you have fans of club that has won only only one Premier League game now in over six months, feeling sorry for Newcastle supporters!

Sheffield United fans commenting via their S24SU message board:

‘Got to feel for Newcastle fans watching that every week. We have been poor this season but Bruce’s tactic appears to be to try and get a 0-0 draw in every game.’

‘I’d love Newcastle to go down with us.’

‘Nah cos with a decent manager they have the resources to walk the Champ.’

‘Jimmy Nail, Paul Gascoigne, Mirandinha, Spuggy, Tim Healey, Cheryl Cole, Ant and Dec.. Ant and Dec can you hear me? Your boys took a hell of a beating, a hell of a beating.’

‘I bet Cabbages will be selling like hot cakes down the toon, if fans are ever allowed back in.’

‘Steve Bruce, the Newcastle fans love you really…’

‘Anyone else get the impression they don’t like Steve Bruce very much?’

‘I love the Geordies.’

‘Steve bruce wearing a top with fun on is the most inappropriate thing since Fred west submitted an application to the council for a patio extension’

‘Are you watching Alan Shearer? Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn, Steve Bruce, Peter Beardsley, Steve Harmison, Dire Straits! Your boys took one hell of a beating!!’

‘They played exactly same tactics last season and got 6 points off us, I can’t see what there problem is.’

‘Gotta love the Geordies. Their use of profanity is second to none. Turbosh.t (“Sheffield United have just won their first game in 18 attempts tonight and I’d swap managers with them in a heartbeat. That’s how turbosh.t this obese c.ckend is”) has to be one of the greatest insults I’ve ever heard.’

‘I don’t think there’s a team that Brucey has ever managed that likes him since he left.

I honestly couldn’t believe how poor Newcastle were yesterday, first half especially – time and time again they turned over possesion which is what we’re usually very good at!

It’ll be interesting to see how Newcastle get on this second half of the season and it’s probably a good job they have a few points on the board already but they may well still end up coming down with us I feel.’

‘I was stunned by Newcastle’s negative approach.

We are a terrible Premier League team this season, with no confidence and loads of injuries.

Yet Newcastle turned up like we were Barca. It was baffling.’

‘We have been totally bereft of confidence all season which has dragged into the well of despair.

Now someone’s sent a bucket down and we might get pulled up.

The lucky part was Newcastle were the worst team I’ve seen since the prem started.

Only Wilson looked to have any quality and the big centre back.

The passing was poor the movement pedestrian and the effort below standard.

We’ve been poor and losing games But never played as badly as that.

Even our worst display at Southampton we created a few chances.

Unless something changes then that toon team look like they could snatch a bottom 3 berth.’

‘They’re in real danger of getting sucked into the dogfight and losing to us as the “worst PL team in waiting ever” will be a hammer blow to them psychologically.

Having ol’ cabbage heed at the helm steering the good ship Ashley towards the whirlpool of relegation makes it all the more satisfying!’

‘He set up to bore his way to a draw. Has he watched us this season?

If I were a Newcastle fan, I would be seething. Dozy, one dimensional, fat whining, living off his playing career, odious c.nt.’

‘I think nufc fans will be fuming at Bruce and the owners. And a club with their fan numbers I can understand.’

‘Newcastle were woeful. When they actually put some attacking players on the pitch they looked more of a threat but in truth they looked like a team who hadn’t won in 7 and were threadbare. Their plan seemed to be to put in last minute blocks and then hopefully punt it up to Wilson. I’d be shocked if they aren’t in a relegation scrap by the end of the season.’

‘Newcastle are sh.te haven’t seen a team so dire and negative.’

‘Bruce pretty much gave it away, unbelievable tactics against a fragile bottom of the league club.’

‘Newcastle were absolutely abysmal….’

