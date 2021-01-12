Opinion

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0.

Sheffield United had earned two draws and no wins before tonight, in 17 games.

That is not the sort of record to imbue a side with confidence. So did Newcastle have a go from the outset? Of course not. We treated them like they were Bayern Munich and they must have thought they were.

Had we got to half time with a full complement of players, seeds of doubts would have been sown in the Sheffield camp, but instead we lost an idiot to two yellow cards.

We couldn’t play more defensively after that (our initial set-up seemed to be 3-6-1), but we tried.

Second half was the same as the first, nearly all Sheffield, but they didn’t really look like scoring. Then Fernández handled to give away a penalty which was comfortably converted.

Then we started playing like we had eleven men. Too little too late as ever. The ten we finished with looked better than the eleven that started, but we should have started like we finished.

VAR was our twelfth man here last season but no help tonight. Billy Sharp could have seen red for a nasty tackle on Schär but it remained a yellow.

Bruce will have had his excuses pre-written as ever, but if you pick a negative team and tell them to play negatively, they will feel negative.

We were outclassed by – statistically – the worst team in Premier League history and no excuse will make anyone feel good about that. I have absolutely no doubt that a different manager would have got a better result, if all he’d said was “go out and enjoy yourselves.” We are being coached down, not up.

Karl Darlow – 6

Sharp save from McGoldrick. Sharp save from Bogle. Took a Sharp pen to beat him

DeAndre Yedlin – 6

He’s been OK since he came back into the side. Had to defend a lot and that’s not his strong suit. But he acquitted himself well.

Federico Fernández – 6

Great block, excellent cross onto Wilson’s head.

One of our unsung heroes, but then gave away a penalty. Some diehards will say it wasn’t a pen but it was for me.

He would have been my MOTM otherwise. Subbed

Fabian Schär – 6

I understand why they try him in midfield on occasion. He isn’t afraid to run with the ball and he can pass. Even managed something resembling a shot on target.

Lost his composure after being hacked by Billy Sharp

Ciaran Clark – 7

Solid. Our midfield is so inept that our defenders are always under the cosh. This one seldom lets us down.

Paul Dummett – 6

Decent showing in defence. Seldom ventured up the park but Sheffield didn’t get a lot of change out of him. Replaced by Ritchie

Isaac Hayden – 6

Doing the work of three men in the midfield.

If you told me there were 20 better midfielders in the Premier League, I might say you were exaggerating. But however many there are, I am 100% sure none of them play for Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff – 3

Anonymous again. Sheffield bypassed him like he wasn’t there.

He should donate 50% of his match fee to Hayden, as he did his job

Jeff Hendrick – 3

This one needs to get his cheque book out as well.

Sky’s pre-game graphic showed him as part of a front three.

He may as well have been for the midfield contribution he made. Henri Saivet must be a godawful player if we’re paying him £30k a week to give Hendrick a squad number.

Ryan Fraser – 0

Two marks for some positive play. Minus two for two idiotic, pointless, brainless yellow cards. I was delighted to see him on the team sheet, but we’d have been better off picking Joelinton, and that’s not a joke

Callum Wilson – 6

Strong, hard working and got some promising touches.

A couple of half-decent chances, but despite the lack of support, he looks a class above the rest of our attack

Subs:

Matt Ritchie – 5

Played further up the field than Dummett and saw a bit of the ball. A couple of decent crosses but no real impact

Andy Carroll – 5

Did his usual sub routine. Awkward and unpleasant. I mean that as a compliment.

Jacob Murphy – 5

Took a half-decent free kick but not much opportunity to influence proceedings

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 12 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Ryan Fraser 45 red card

Sheff Utd:

Sharp 73 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 66% (61%) Newcastle 34% (39%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 17 (10) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Sheff Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Sheff Utd 5 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Murphy 84), Schar, Fernandez (Carroll 77), Clark, Dummett (Ritchie 74), Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron, Anderson

