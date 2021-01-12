Opinion

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 12 January 6pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Abysmal negative team selection and tactics against a team that hadn’t won a Premier League game for over six months, eventually punished.

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Even worse than I’d even imagined.”

GToon:

“Well that was predictable, apart from how many they would score.

“I hope Bruce doesn’t try and mention the sending off as influencing the game.

“It didn’t. We were outplayed from start to finish.

“I wonder what he will do with all of the dust after dusting himself down again. Sweep it under the carpet i’m guessing.

“The only shame in all of this is the absence of fans to let Ashley and his cabbage know what we think of their “product”.

“Back in 96 when Man U won 1-0, Bruce got man of the match in the Guardian.

“He was described as the “rock on which Newcastle’s free flowing football finally floundered”.

“And it looks like he’s managed to do it again albeit this time as our supposed manager.”

Dave Punton:

“An absolute horror show.

“Tactically inept, awful team selection and rank stupidity on the pitch along with a plodding brand of football that only Bruce’s mates will come out and defend.

“There is real anger at what we saw tonight.

“How can this manager be allowed to carry on?

“There was some real shockers under John Carver and Steve McClaren, and this may only have been 1-0 in the end, but the toothless manner of the defeat is hard to stomach.

“I can find no positives for manager or players.

“And special thanks go to Ryan Fraser for the two bookings which killed any slim hopes we had against a team that was yet to win a league game this season and is doomed to relegation.

“Will the owner do something about this? Or is he going to allow this shambles to carry on. That’s is no wins in 8 games now.

“The club is in a relegation battle.”

Ben Cooper:

“I will admit to having little interest in this match before the game so I was only half-watching.

“Anyone who has supported NUFC for any length of time knew that this was a game we would be likely to lose. I didn’t think we would lose it in such a miserable manner though.

“United were being out-played before Ryan Fraser got sent off, the twice he booted Sheffield United players being one more time than he touched the ball.

“Still, a draw was there for the taking, having ten men didn’t change Bruce’s game plan and meant that he could withdraw into his comfort zone and not bother to try and win it. And so it was. Sheffield United were so bad that they were never going to score until gifted a penalty, after that there was very little to get excited about except Billy Sharp should have been sent off and Andy Carroll came on and charged around a bit. I suppose you reap what you sow. Playing defensively and badly against a team that hasn’t won all season probably doesn’t deserve any luck.

“It’s easy to see where Newcastle go from here.

“The only goal which remains is to win 7 out of the last 21 games.

“That was the clubs’ goal all along, I hope they can find the strength to achieve it.

“They look lost at the moment.”

Billy Miller:

“Another week of playing guess the formation.

“If you asked me what it was today, it started as 5-3-2-0. Wilson and Fraser appeared to be wingers for the most part.

“The centre midfielders gave the ball away regularly. Often under zero pressure.

“Fraser did his gaffer a favour and gave him his easiest (but certainly not first) excuse of the season. Reality is, Sheffield United had 10 shots to our 4 and 2 on target to our 0 by half time. We also had 38% possession at that point and most of that was between the centre backs.

“Second half was pretty much as expected. Any ambition to go for a win dissolved instantly.

“A series of silly mistakes caused this loss. Silly mistake by Fraser to pick up two quick yellows. Silly mistake by Fernández to give away the penalty. Silly mistake by Bruce to set up the team the way he did. Silly mistake by Ashley to persevere with the muppet.

“First league win and clean sheet for our opponents. How many more games do we go without wins of our own before something changes?

“Has anyone heard the pundits making comparisons to Benitez recently?”

Steve Hickey:

“Groundhog Day once again.

“Pathetic, disgusting, expected and predictable. The stuff relegation is made of.

“The decisions and excuses will come into focus but to be honest, we didn’t deserve to get anything again. The coaching staff are clueless.

“Steve Bruce will no doubt get criticised, fair enough, but don’t forget the players or Mike Ashley who sets the tone. Buy now or get relegated, that’s my message to him.

“What’s the odds on the Premier League approving a Saudi takeover just as we are about to be relegated?”

Paul Patterson:

“You actually can’t put into words how bad or damaging that mess was.

“Bruce can waffle on about poor decisions, red cards or whatever, the truth of the matter is, we were awful with 11 men, we deserved nothing, it’s been the same all season and a result like this was always coming.

“The fact that it could have been far worse is by the by.

“People know my opinions on Bruce but even I didn’t think we could sink this low.”

Nat Seaton:

“You could have written the script.

“A team that hadn’t won all season (it’s January!) and never kept a clean sheet and along come Newcastle…

“We look like a team only going in one direction and it’s hard to see how we turn this around without the addition of new signings.

“Off to the Emirates next, we haven’t won a point at Arsenal in over 10 years and I don’t expect that change.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Ryan Fraser 45 red card

Sheff Utd:

Sharp 73 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 66% (61%) Newcastle 34% (39%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 17 (10) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Sheff Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Sheff Utd 5 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Murphy 84), Schar, Fernandez (Carroll 77), Clark, Dummett (Ritchie 74), Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron, Anderson

