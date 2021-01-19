Opinion

‘Sacking Steve Bruce at this critical stage a big mistake and make relegation almost certain’

I see a lot of negativity on The Mag about our head coach, the legendary Steven Bruce.

Following a glittering playing career in which he won almost every trophy there is, he has moved on to enjoy more than 20 years as a manager.

Despite his high level of expertise he has undoubtedly hit a rough patch here at NUFC recently. I felt compelled to write to you for the first time to give my opinion on our head coach.

I think it’s fair to say that, for most fans, the choice of Corbridge’s Steve Bruce to replace Rafa Benitez was underwhelming. Replacing such a legendary manager would be difficult for anyone. However, Bruce was man enough to accept the challenge and take on managing his home town club. He did so in the knowledge that he would have to work within the constraints of the Mike Ashley model and has not rocked the boat like his predecessor.

Steve Bruce has undoubtedly benefited from a better relationship with the owner, and we’ve seen some fantastic signings since Bruce arrived in St Maximin and Wilson, as well as the promise of young Lewis and the electric pace of Ryan Fraser.

We also saw the arrival of Joelinton for £40 million. It would be fair to say he hasn’t justified his price tag, but Bruce has always been so positive about him – this shows what an excellent man manager he really is. The players must love training under him. The positive comments from Danny Rose about the work life balance from NUFC also showed Bruce in an excellent light.

On the pitch, it would be fair to say that Benitez had drilled the players hard, and as a result the style of play comes to them automatically. Steve Bruce has had to change that mindset, and through the coaching of Bruce and his team we have seen an end to the rigid effectiveness of Benitez’ team, we are now seeing a team in Bruce’s own mould. This is testament to his abilities as a coach and a motivator.

Throughout Bruce’s time here we’ve had ups and downs. There is no doubt that we’re currently in a slump but we’ve also had some excellent results achieved by Bruce. This season we’ve got hard earned points against Mourinho and Klopp’s teams, and we did really well to play until the final whistle and beat Palace comfortably in the end. We also saw Bruce tactically outclass David Moyes. Last season saw excellent wins against Man Utd and Chelsea, as well as the ludicrous late late show against Everton. We’ve also had our first proper cup runs since Souness was here. I’d say the positives outweigh the negatives.

On the pitch we’ve also seen the emergence of young Matty Longstaff. He’s thriving under Bruce, and made the choice to continue his career under the legendary Man Utd skipper rather than making a lucrative move away. We’ve also recently seen young Anderson given his chance in the first team too. With the older pros, we’ve seen Andy Carroll back to his best in the last few weeks. He clearly loves playing for this manager.

To sack Steve Bruce at this critical stage of the season would be a mistake and would almost certainly condemn us to relegation.

There’s no manager with the experience of Bruce who would take the job. We would end up rudderless, just as we enter the toughest phase of the season.

We just need to let Steve Bruce roll up his sleeves, dust himself down, get the gloves off, then go again in the easier games coming up against Villa and Leeds. I’m confidently predicting six points to make us almost totally safe for the season.

In Brucie we trust. Howay the lads.

