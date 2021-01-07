News

Rolando Aarons with emotional statement to Newcastle United fans on leaving after 9 years

Rolando Aarons has finally left Newcastle United, joining Huddersfield Town.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Thursday afternoon confirming the news of a permanent move at last.

Rolando Aarons signing a two and a half year contract until the end of June 2023 with Huddersfield, having not played for Newcastle United since December 2017, when starting in the 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

Aarons moved to Newcastle United back in 2012 when released by Bristol City, signing his first professional contract on 1 April 2014.

His nine year stay at St James Park now up, Rolando Aarons did show promise in a number of first team games, the only problem being that number wasn’t very high. Injuries and off the pitch problems contributed, with only 10 first team starts and 17 sub appearances.

After today’s transfer to Huddersfield was confirmed, Rolando Aarons released this emotional statement to Newcastle fans via his Twitter account:

“I’d like to thank Newcastle United for giving me the opportunity to start my career as a footballer.

“It was always special stepping onto the pitch playing infront of 52,000 of the best fans ive ever seen….

“The club will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish all the fans and the club the very best going forward.

“Once a geordie……”

Newcastle fans will be interested to see whether this fresh start at a new permanent home can work the oracle with the 25 year old.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Rolando Aarons has finalised a permanent transfer from Newcastle United to Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old, who made 27 appearances and scored four goals for the Magpies and made his debut against Manchester City in August 2014, came through the Little Benton Academy and had previously been with Bristol City’s youth system.

The former England under-20 international spent the first half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Wycombe Wanderers before linking up with Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell for the remainder of the term.

He’d also had loan spells with Hellas Verona in Italy, Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic and Sheffield Wednesday. The club wishes him well for the future.’

