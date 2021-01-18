News

Robbie Savage with major u-turn on Steve Bruce – Lucky I kept hold of what he said before…

Robbie Savage is panicking now.

The embarrassing player turned even more embarrassing pundit rowing back furiously on his previous comments.

Robbie Savage so quick in the past to big up his mate Steve Bruce and taking great delight in trying to troll Newcastle fans.

Now after a run of eight Newcastle matches without a win and only one goal in the last 10 hours of football, Robbie Savage is wanting to rewrite history.

Robbie Savage speaking on BBC 5 Live’s 606 programme at the weekend – Saturday 16 January 2021:

“Newcastle are playing dreadful and I have done a thing this week saying that I believe Newcastle are in a relegation battle.

“The stick that me and [Chris Sutton] get on social media is ridiculous.

“We have never said Steve Bruce is a great manager, we have never said that.

“I never said that Newcastle would get in a Champions League place…they are not playing well, it is not great to watch.

“Steve Bruce says his remit is to stay in the Premier League and edge forward and if that’s his remit, I think he will keep you up, although it will be tough.

“It is not great to watch.

“Sheffield United – it was pretty woeful to watch, even Steve Bruce has come out and said that.

“So we’re not saying that Bruce is a great manager.

“I would say I have watched two thirds of Newcastle’s games this season.

“They have the least possession and I know Darlow makes all the saves, I know all the stats.”

The above is what Newcastle fans have been saying all along about performances because for the past 18 months that is how NUFC have played pretty much 95% of the time. Nothing has changed these last eight games in terms of the performances, it is just Steve Bruce’s extraordinary luck has ran out.

So now Robbie Savage wants to pretend he was never a great advocate of Steve Bruce, that he wasn’t totally out of step with the Newcastle fans who were telling it as it was.

Interesting to see then what Robbie Savage was saying about Steve Bruce only two months ago, incidentally, before the NUFC Head Coach’s luck ran out…

Robbie Savage talking to The Mirror – 15 November 2020:

“Steve Bruce would never send his team out to sit back – and Newcastle United will never be a boring club.”

“Newcastle United have been relegated twice in the last 11 years. Surely they would prefer Bruce’s know-how to going down again?”

“The reality is Newcastle are not going to go down under Bruce – yet teams who finish below them in the table could get more praise. It’s a strange old world.”

“Right now, Newcastle are above Leeds United in the Premier League table, yet everyone raves about Marcelo Bielsa’s team being easy on the eye. Leeds have just lost 4-1 in back-to-back games, but nobody accuses them of being boring.

If you asked me now whether Leeds or Newcastle were more likely to go down (and I don’t think either of them will be relegated), I would say Leeds.”

Maybe the very most embarrassing thing that Robbie Savage said this weekend though, was surely this: ‘The stick that me and [Chris Sutton] get on social media is ridiculous.’

Week in week out when the NUFC performances were shocking but Steve Bruce was still sneaking enough points to make things on the surface look respectable, we had the two 606 presenters trolling Newcastle fans time after time.

So much so that the excellent Jake Humphrey (a Norwich fan and TV presenter) felt duty bound to call the likes of Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton out for their pathetic behaviour.

Such a rare thing, a TV presenter / pundit with integrity, on Sunday 20 December 2020, after Newcastle were totally outplayed the previous day at home by relegation favourites Fulham, Jake Humphrey had had enough…

That followed this social media trolling of Newcastle fans by Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton, the night before (Saturday 19 December 2020) via Twitter:

and this…

Whilst a week earlier as Steve Bruce and Newcastle got lucky at home with a late goal after another really poor performance against another of the three relegation favourites (West Brom), we had this…

…and this

Having this pre-planned anti-Newcastle fans agenda says everything about Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton.

What makes it all the worse, is that we (Newcastle fans) are actually paying the likes of Savage and Sutton to inflict this upon us, via paying our license fee.

It is an absolute embarrassment that 606 show, as the pair of them actually make BBC Radio Five Live a bigger embarrassment than Talksport.

Now we have Robbie Savage crying because the nasty Newcastle fans react to his and Sutton’s trolling. If you can’t take it, don’t put it out yourself.

As for Robbie Savage reckoning he watches two thirds of all Newcastle United matches, well, I’ll leave that for you to decide on whether you believe it or not.

However, what I would say, is that Robbie Savage is an even bigger fool than I ever imagined, if as anything but an NUFC fan, he honestly watches two thirds of his mate Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United matches.

