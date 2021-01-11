News

Relief for Premier League as latest testing shows fall in positive results

The Premier League have now confirmed the latest virus test results for the 20 clubs collectively.

Testing is now taking place twice a week at all Premier League clubs and last Monday, they announced the biggest weekly total yet of positive results, for people tested between 28 December 2020 and 3 January 2021.

With 28 positive cases found in testing in the first round of tests in late December, then another 12 in the first few days of January.

In an official statement (see below) today (Monday 11 January 2021), the Premier League have revealed that between Monday 4 January and Sunday 10 January, across two rounds of testing, 2,593 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of those 2,593 tests, thirty six of them proving positive.

Only a 10% drop in positive results but a major relief for the Premier League with cases dropping and hopefully heading in the right direction once again.

The previous rounds of Premier League testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with sixteen testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested, with 14 testing positive.

Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested, with six testing positive.

Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested, with seven testing positive.

Round 17: 21-27 Dec – 1,479 tested, with 18 being positive.

Round 18: 28-31 Dec – 1,311 tested, with 28 being positive.

Round 19: 1-3 Jan – 984 tested, with 12 being positive.

Premier League official statement – Monday 14 December 2020:

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis.

