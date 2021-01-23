News

Rafa Benitez announces he is no longer Dalian Pro’s Manager – Back on the market

Rafa Benitez will not be returning to China.

The former Real Madrid and Newcastle United Manager announcing on Saturday that he has parted ways with Dalian Pro.

Rafa Benitez moved to China in July 2019 when Mike Ashley forced him out of Newcastle United.

Signing a two and a half year contract, Rafa was looking forward to a new challenge.

However, with a year / season still remaining of that two and a half year contract, the Spaniard revealing he is no longer the Dalian Pro boss.

Rafa Benitez official announcement via his official website:

‘Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects. From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching the Dalian Professional F. C.

It has been an incredible experience and for this I would like to thank all my staff, coaches, medical and club staff as well as our players; their commitment to us in the first place, their support during the time we were there, and their effort has been magnificent.

The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision.

Behind us, in China, and especially in Dalian, we are leaving many friends and good memories in a great city with very knowledgeable fans. We have tried to learn and understand a new culture and also to transmit a more professional, more European vision of football with a new methodology.

I’m convinced we have left a structure and a methodology that will allow the project to go ahead successfully. Since we arrived, the First Team has been rejuvenated and the foundations have been laid for the future, from the grassroots schools to the top. In addition, it has been done taking into account the training of players in China under a unique project, that combines football and training at school level up until the doors of the professional teams.

I say goodbye sadly under these circumstances, but at the same time I am convinced that the future will be bright for Dalian Pro FC.

Good luck and best wishes.

Rafa Benitez

