Premier League table could look like this by the time Newcastle play Arsenal on Monday…

The Premier League table (see below) sees Newcastle United currently seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The latest round of Premier League matches kicks off again today.

With five matches being played on Saturday and then another three on Sunday, before we then have Arsenal v Newcastle on Monday night at 8pm.

Aston Villa were due to play Everton on Sunday but that has been postponed to the virus problems at Villa.

So only nine Premier League matches this weekend.

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all nine matches are to be played and on what TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best / worst possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s matches, this is how the Premier League table looks before a ball is kicked this weekend:

All pretence of where you see Newcastle United competing this season has surely gone now, for even the most devout of optismists.

A run of eight matches without a win, including six defeats and two cup exits, plus two points from a possible eighteen.

No matter how much Steve Bruce is in denial, Newcastle United only have a relegation battle to look forward to.

As for just how bad things could look by the time Newcastle visit Arsenal on Monday, if all the results went wrong this weekend, this is how the bottom half of the Premier League table would look, with number of points before each club:

26 Crystal Palace

24 Arsenal

23 Leeds

22 Wolves

19 Burnley

19 Newcastle United

17 Brighton

15 Fulham

11 West Brom

8 Sheffield United

Yes, it would be massive odds for all of these results to go wrong BUT when you are struggling, the fates do tend to conspire against you.

Even if just Brighton, Burnley and Fulham won, things suddenly look far far tighter for Steve Bruce and his team, separated from Fulham third bottom by just four points (if Fulham win at home to Chelsea), then two above Brighton (if they win at Leeds) and level on points with Burnley (if winning at West Ham).

Fulham are playing some really good football and are unbeaten in five PL games, whilst Chelsea have lost four and drawn one of their last six.

Brighton have lost only two of their last six and simply have to start turning draws into wins, good football into more points. Leeds are obviously an opposition where their playing style means anything can happen.

Burnley have recovered from one point in their first six games, to then pick up four wins and three draws in their last ten, only three defeats.

You don’t want the wrong teams to win this weekend but you do feel clearly that there is a false sense of safety still in the heads of our brains trust at Newcastle United, with Ashley, Charnley and Bruce in denial of the reality. Unless Newcastle themselves start winning some matches they will end up in trouble.

It is simply a case of just how quickly that would / will happen.

Even if the ‘right’ teams win over this weekend, victories for the likes of West Ham, Wolves and Leeds would simply see Newcastle United further cut adrift from those clubs above.

At some point it comes down to a reality of only your own efforts will get your team to a comfortable position and whilst Steve Bruce remains NUFC Head Coach, none of us will sleep easy.

