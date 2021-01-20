News

Premier League live TV matches in February 2021 – Official announcement

There has been a new official announcement on Premier League live TV matches.

Wednesday afternoon seeing the Premier League confirm that all matches up to the end of February 2021 will be shown live.

The announcement saying that the games will be shared between the four broadcast partners – Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

In reality, with the way the virus situation is looking, we are surely going to see the entire season played out like this, all top tier games being Premier League live TV matches and if indeed any supporters return to the stands this season, it will only be a minimal number of supporters and games.

The announcement stating there will be a further one later on Wednesday, detailing all ‘contracted’ broadcast matches up to the end of February 2021, as well as details of the early February extra ones that otherwise wouldn’t have been shown live, with the rest of those in February to be announced at a future date.

Official Premier League Statement:

‘All Premier League fixtures from Saturday 30 January to the last weekend of February will be made available to fans to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Matches will continue to be shown via the existing services of broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

Details of all contracted broadcast selections will be announced today, along with early additional selections. Confirmation of the remaining fixtures, up to Matchweek 26, will follow in due course.

The Premier League and its clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 23 January

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

