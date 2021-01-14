News

Premier League identify new date for Aston Villa v Newcastle United – Report

Aston Villa v Newcastle United was due to be played on 4 December 2020.

However, a virus outbreak and closure of the NUFC training ground, saw Newcastle United successfully appeal to the Premier League for the game to be postponed until a later date.

With such a packed season squashed into a shorter timeframe, the Premier League were / are loathe to allow any matches to be postponed, but had no choice on that occasion.

Now a new report says that the Premier League have identified when they would like the game to be rescheduled for, with The Mail saying that the PL see the weekend of Saturday 23 January as the perfect time to fit it in.

That is fourth round of the FA Cup weekend but both Villa and Newcastle have only the Premier League to concern them after third round exits.

With a virus outbreak of their own, Aston Villa played their third round FA Cup tie on Friday night, fielding a bunch of kids, against a strong Liverpool side they were surprisingly 1-1, until three second half goals decided it in favour of Liverpool.

The Villa training ground had been closed for a week now and their game against Tottenham last night has already been postponed, whilst Aston Villa have also appealed for their match against Everton this weekend to be also postponed.

The Premier League and indeed Aston Villa themselves, won’t want too many games to pile up. Villa are due to also play Man City away next Wednesday (20 January) and that would be two weeks after having closed the training ground originally.

Newcastle only had the one match cancelled during their virus outbreak and had a 15 days gap between playing Palace and then returning to action against West Brom.

If the Premier League have indeed decided Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on that weekend (Saturday 23 January) then so long as Villa are back training and have enough players to fulfil the fixture, it is very difficult to see it not going ahead.

Plus of course, with no fans allowed to go to games, there are no considerations at all (not that they are usually bothered anyway!) needed to be given for match going supporters arranging tickets and travel at very short notice. So matches can be arranged / rearranged with very little notice.

This is how the schedule stands (see below) for NUFC currently in January.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

