Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Leeds – Extended one is even worse!

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Leeds.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Tuesday night at 6pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory after no wins in ten games, including two cup exits.

To make matter worse, it is also only one goal in thirteen hours of football for NUFC.

Newcastle United are now twentieth and rock bottom in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up one point from a possible eighteen, with no wins, one draw and five defeats.

Some abysmal performances and so lucky to have even a point, thanks to a Liverpool side who were going through a period where they found it impossible to score for a handful of matches

As for Leeds, they are eighth in the Premier League form table, with the usual highs and lows they have shown this season, three wins and three defeats, 13 goals scored and 12 conceded (as opposed to Newcastle’s one scored and ten conceded in the last six games).

It all looks a bit challenging for Steve Bruce’s negatively laid out Newcastle team, who struggle to create chances, never mind score goals and pick up wins. Especially when with their high energy attacking game, which is slightly different to Brucey’s…they (Leeds) have just had a 10 day break / rest in the lead up to this NUFC match.

However, if you look at the extended Premier League form table over the last eight games, for the six clubs currently fighting it out for three relegation places, it gets even more horrific for Steve Bruce and his Newcastle players:

Burnley (13 points) – Played 8 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 3 Goals For 5 Goals Against 4

Newcastle United (2 points) – Played 8 Won 0 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 4 Goals Against 16

Brighton (7 points) – Played 8 Won 1 Drawn 4 Lost 3 Goals For 7 Goals Against 11

Fulham (5 points) – Played 8 Won 0 Drawn 5 Lost 3 Goals For 4 Goals Against 8

West Brom (5 points) – Played 8 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 5 Goals For 6 Goals Against 21

Sheff Utd (4 points) – Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 6 Lost 3 Goals For 5 Goals Against 14

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Leeds with latest one listed first:

Leeds 0 Brighton 1

Spurs 3 Leeds 0

West Brom 0 Leeds 5

Leeds 1 Burnley 0

Man Utd 6 Leeds 2

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Man City 2 Newcastle 0