Premier League form table ahead of Everton v Newcastle – Says it all

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Everton.

The two clubs meeting at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory after no wins in eleven games, including two cup exits amongst the nine defeats.

To make matter worse, it is also only two goals in over fourteen hours of football for NUFC.

Newcastle United are now twentieth and rock bottom in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up one point from a possible eighteen, with no wins, one draw and five defeats.

Some abysmal performances and so lucky to have even a point, thanks to a Liverpool side who were going through a period where they found it impossible to score for a handful of matches

As for Everton, they are fourth in the Premier League form table, with four wins a draw and just the one defeat.

It all looks a bit challenging for Steve Bruce’s and his Newcastle team, who struggle to create chances, never mind score goals and pick up wins.

If you then look at the extended Premier League form table over the last nine games, for the six clubs currently fighting it out for three relegation places, it gets even more horrific for Steve Bruce and his Newcastle players:

Burnley (16 points) – Played 9 Won 5 Drawn 1 Lost 3 Goals For 8 Goals Against 6

Newcastle United (2 points) – Played 9 Won 0 Drawn 2 Lost 7 Goals For 5 Goals Against 18

Brighton (8 points) – Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 3 Goals For 7 Goals Against 11

Fulham (6 points) – Played 9 Won 0 Drawn 6 Lost 3 Goals For 4 Goals Against 8

West Brom (5 points) – Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 7 Goals Against 25

Sheff Utd (7 points) – Played 9 Won 2 Drawn 1 Lost 6 Goals For 7 Goals Against 15

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Everton with latest one listed first:

Everton 1 Leicester 1

Wolves 1 Everton 2

Everton 0 West Ham 1

Sheff Utd 0 Everton 1

Everton 2 Arsenal 1

Leicester 0 Everton 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0