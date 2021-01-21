News

Premier League form table ahead of Aston Villa v Newcastle United – Oh dear

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Aston Villa.

The two clubs meeting at Villa Park on Saturday night at 8pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory after no wins in nine games, including two cup exits.

To make matter worse, it is also only one goal in almost twelve hours of football for NUFC.

Newcastle United are now twentieth and rock bottom in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up two points from a possible eighteen, with no wins, two draws and four defeats.

Some abysmal performances and so lucky to have any points at all, thanks to two fortunate draws against Fulham and Liverpool.

It is actually only two points from the last possible 21, as the defeat at Leeds has now edged off this form table below, covering the last six games.

As for Aston Villa, they are ninth in the Premier League form table, though that is down to having been narrowly defeated by the top two in the PL in their last two matches. Losing 2-1 to Man Utd and then last night very unlucky to lose 2-0 at Man City, with a dubious 79th minute goal opening the scoring and the key moment.

It all looks a bit challenging for Steve Bruce’s negatively laid out Newcastle team, who struggle to create chances, never mind score goals and pick up wins.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Aston Villa with latest one listed first:

Man City 2 Aston Villa 0

Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 1

Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa 3 Crystal Palace 0

West Brom 0 Aston Villa 3

Aston Villa 0 Burnley 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1

