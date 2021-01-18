News

Premier League form table ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle United – Updated and ominous

How the Premier League form table looks on Monday, as Newcastle United are set to face Arsenal.

The two clubs meeting at the Emirates tonight at 8pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory after no wins in eight games, including two cup exits.

Newcastle United are now twentieth and rock bottom in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up two points from a possible eighteen, with no wins, two draws and four defeats.

Some abysmal performances and so lucky to have any points at all, thanks to two fortunate draws against Fulham and Liverpool.

Big wins for Brighton and West Brom at the weekend are a big indicator as to why nobody, least of all Steve Bruce, can take Premier League safety for granted. It could have been even worse, as third bottom of the full Premier League table Fulham, missed an absolutely sitter from six yards out to take the lead against Chelsea just a minute before half-time, then seconds later went down to 10 men and still only lost to a single second-half goal.

As for Arsenal, they are fourth in the Premier League form table, bouncing back to form recently and picking up three wins, two draws and just one defeat in the past six PL matches, plus of course beating Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend.

It all looks a bit ominous for Steve Bruce’s negatively laid out Newcastle team, who struggle to create chances, never mind score goals and pick up wins.

Arsenal are fourth in this current Premier League form table and then next Newcastle travel to Villa (fifth in form table), then host Leeds (eighth in form table), before then visiting Everton (second in the form table) to round off the January matches.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Arsenal with latest one listed first:

Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

West Brom 0 Arsenal 4

Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1

Everton 2 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 1 Southampton 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2

