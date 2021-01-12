Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Sheffield United has nine changes

Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s Newcastle team v Sheffield United.

Steve Bruce comes into this game on the back of a terrible run of results, no win in the last seven, with five defeats and two draws.

Out of both cups and only two points from fifteen in these last seven matches, just the one goal as well in the last eight hours of football.

We didn’t great guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players definitely would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Sheffield United.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that he hopes to have plenty of options to choose from tonight but then a case of workig out / guessing which players were simply rested for the FA Cup game and who was out due to injury and / or fitness issues. Plus most importantly, whether they will still be ruled out?

To help give a starting point, this was the 18 man Newcastle United squad that was selected against Arsenal on Saturday:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll (Subs Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, Ritchie, Gayle, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson)

There were seven changes made for the FA Cup match from the Premier League side against Leicester and I think most Newcastle fans will be assuming a similar number of changes tonight. At the Emirates, only Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron and Clark staying in the side

It is ironic that Newcastle’s best two performers on Saturday, both having come into the team, will almost certainly stand no chance of being selected again for this one.

Andy Carroll was most people’s NUFC man of the match against Arsenal but after 105 minutes of action, I would be surprised if he has got out of bed since, never mind be considered to start another game so soon.

Martin Dubravka looked like he had never been away and was excellent but Karl Darlow will surely return.

Darlow, Fernandez and Schar looked to be three that were clearly rested at the weekend and I see them all starting against Sheffield United.

Lascelles wasn’t great and having been forced off with fatigue after 45 minutes on Saturday, no way he will be available to start.

Clark was his usual reliable self and whilst Dummett did ok, I can’t see him keeping his place, especially after playing for over two hours against Arsenal and having had so little football recently.

Some may think Steve Bruce should go to a back four but when so many of Newcastle’s best players are centre-backs, that is tricky.

So I see Schar, Fernandez and Clark as the three central defenders in front of Darlow.

Yedlin and Ritchie haven’t done too bad as wing-backs and I see them also starting, though hopefully under orders to try and help further up the pitch as much as possible.

In central midfield, Matty Longstaff has done pretty well recently and I see him coming back in to play alongside Isaac Hayden.

Callum Wilson was rested at the weekend and will obviously return, leaving two spots to fill.

Once again, a lot of Newcastle fans would like to see Gayle and Wilson given a chance together, but my prediction is Murphy and Almiron to provide the main support. Though you can never rule out Steve Bruce selecting Joelinton yet again, no matter how ineffective he continues to be…

Making the predicted Newcastle team v Sheffield United look something like this:

Steve Bruce now desperate for a win after seven games without one, whilst defeat at Bramall Lane would be a disaster, certainly in terms of the team’s morale. Only the failure of teams to pick up points has helped prevent more pressure to be piled on in recent weeks.

However, Steve Bruce has to go for the win tonight and no way he can just try and play for a draw, can he…?

***Apologies, just realised a small miscount, it is eight changes to the 11 that started against Arsenal, not nine!

