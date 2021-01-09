News

Possible new date for Aston Villa v Newcastle United opens up halfway

Aston Villa v Newcastle United was due to be played on 4 December 2020.

However, a virus outbreak and closure of the NUFC training ground, saw Newcastle United successfully appeal to the Premier League for the game to be postponed until a later date.

With such a packed season squashed into a shorter timeframe, the Premier League were / are loathe to allow any matches to be postponed, but had no choice on that occasion.

Aston Villa also had a game postponed at the very start of the season away at Manchester City, that match has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 20 January 2021.

No news on the Aston Villa v Newcastle fixture but a gap has half opened up.

With a virus outbreak of their own, Aston Villa played their third round FA Cup tie on Friday night, fielding a bunch of kids.

Incredibly, up against a strong Liverpool side, Villa equalised just before the break to go into the second-half with the score 1-1. However, a trio of goals in quick succession saw the scousers eventually run out comfortable winners, 4-1 victors.

For Aston Villa, they have the possibility now of playing on the weekend of Saturday 23 January, which is set aside for FA Cup fourth round matches.

If Newcastle lose at Arsenal later today, that would also see them with no game on that weekend.

Depending on the virus situation at Villa, we could well see a quick decision made to have Aston Villa v Newcastle played that weekend of Saturday 23 January.

Plus of course, with no fans allowed to go to games, there are no considerations at all (not that they are usually bothered anyway!) needed to be given for match going supporters arranging tickets and travel at very short notice.

This is how the schedule stands (see below) for NUFC currently in January.

It would be handy if Villa played a team of kids against Newcastle United, we might get a draw!

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

