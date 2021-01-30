Please give us your Newcastle v Everton player ratings after Saturday’s win

Player Ratings

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

