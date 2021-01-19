Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings after Monday night’s defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 3-0 defeat.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Monday 18 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 50, 77 Saka 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)

Total shots were Arsenal 20 (7) Newcastle 4 (1)

Shots on target Arsenal 6 (1) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 7 (5) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff (Hendrick 78), Almiron (Anderson 87), Joelinton, Carroll (Murphy 69), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

