Paul Merson uses Moccasin Slippers on Ice Mountain joke again for Newcastle United

Paul Merson is always happy to talk about Newcastle United.

Quite often he doesn’t make a load of sense but that doesn’t stop him…

One of the many fervent pundits blindly in love with Steve Bruce, Paul Merson even claimed last year that if Newcastle were taken over, new owners would be daft to replace Bruce with Mauricio Pochettino because he reckoned they could get relegated if the Argentine manager took over.

On Saturday (today) he has been reflecting on Newcastle United losing at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Paul Merson claiming that in the heat of the moment Steve Bruce might have forgotten to put £60m worth of attacking players on the pitch, off the bench, in the shape of Joelinton and Almiron.

Well, I suppose maybe Brucey also forgot to put any other attack minded player on the pitch other than Ryan Fraser, to support Callum Wilson? Steve Bruce playing five defenders and three defensive midfielders.

Paul Merson thinks Newcastle United are in serious relegation trouble, declaring: ‘I think at the moment they are playing on the strength of we won’t get relegated. And at the moment they are sliding quickly, they look like a man on a mountain with Moccasin slippers on an ice mountain and they are just sliding.’

After eight matches without a win, especially losing to Sheffield United, plus only scoring one goal in the last ten hours of football, even Paul Merson has to admit Steve Bruce is looking at trouble ahead.

Paul Merson has actually cracked that same Moccasin Slippers / Ice Mountain joke before about Steve Bruce and Newcastle United (see below), back on 21 June 2020 just before Newcastle played Sheffield United at St James Park after project restart. Merson declared: ‘…if they lose three games in a week, I think they [Newcastle] could be the team that could be on the glass mountain with moccasin slippers on.’

That day Newcastle won 3-0 but Steve Bruce had another massive slice of luck, still 0-0 and into the second-half, the goals only came once the Blades went down to 10 men.

This recent run suggests the famous Brucey luck has deserted him finally and that abysmal performance and tactics on Tuesday should have all Newcastle fans worried.

Steve Bruce has refused to consider resigning, so Newcastle fans will have to endure more Bruce nonsense on and off the pitch for some time to come…

Paul Merson and Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports – Saturday 16 January 2021:

Jeff Stelling:

“Almiron and Joelinton, they cost £60m between them, neither of them get on the pitch for a minute [in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United].”

Paul Merson:

“You know, when I’m watching it and that’s not happening, I’m thinking is Steve [Bruce] getting involved in the game and his head is thinking here we go again, oh no, I’m going to be the first team to lose to Sheffield United.

“And before you know it the game is finished and you get in the dressing room, or get on the coach, and you think ‘how did I not put them two on’?

“That is what pressure does sometimes. You make bad decisions, you make wrong decisions.

“You know, for me, they [Newcastle] have got to have a go now.

“These players are very fortunate at the moment that nobody is in the ground.

“Because if they were in the ground, these [Newcastle players] would be getting absolutely ripped, they would be getting absolutely shredded.

“And I think at the moment they are playing on the strength of we won’t get relegated.

“And at the moment they are sliding quickly, they look like a man on a mountain with Moccasin slippers on an ice mountain and they are just sliding.”

Paul Merson talking to Sky Sports – 21 June 2020:

“Newcastle [now] don’t have the fans to carry them along, you know, which is a massive thing for them at home.

“They set up a certain way and you know, concentration levels for me are going to dip with the Newcastle defenders.

“I think the fans keep them honest, they keep them honest, they keep their concentration levels up.

“When you are a team that are getting around 33% of the ball at home virtually every home game, concentration levels have to be high.

“Without the fans behind them, I see that dropping now.

“I think they [Newcastle] have a very good top manager, I think the manager [Steve Bruce] is top drawer, I really do.

“I think it is disrespectful that you hear names being thrown [about], who is going to be manager when the takeover happens.

“For me, Steve Bruce ticks every box.

“I think they will be safe but I think they have to start well in this next week or two.

“Because if they lose three games in a week, I think they [Newcastle] could be the team that could be on the glass mountain with moccasin slippers on.”

