News

Official Premier League site ‘Vital head-to-heads looming for bottom 6’ – Warning for Newcastle

The official Premier League site has taken a special look at the relegation battle.

It is the FA Cup this weekend but that is immediately followed by a very busy period of Premier League action.

A packed programme that could have a major influence on matters at the top and especially at the bottom.

The feature by the official Premier League site focuses especially on the half dozen clubs fighting out the relegation battle, those clubs who fill the bottom six places of the table below:

As you can see, that involves Newcastle United, Burnley, Brighton, Fulham, West Brom and Sheff Utd.

The current relegation odds from the bookies are:

1/33 Sheffield United

1/8 West Brom

4/5 Fulham

7/2 Burnley

7/2 Brighton

4/1 Newcastle United

Things are set to have a major shake up though potentially at the bottom, with a tight schedule that in the next three and a half weeks includes five ‘six-pointers’ between the six relegation favourites.

12 January – Sheff Utd v Newcastle

26 January – Brighton v Fulham

30 January – West Brom v Fulham

2 February – Sheff Utd v West Brom

6 February – Burnley v Brighton

Newcastle United are in a shocking run of form, having lost four and drawn two of their last six matches (all competitions).

The lack of confidence in Newcastle by bookies and punters summed up by the fact that next Tuesday the Magpies travel to a Sheff Utd side who have picked up only two points in 17 games, yet the bookies make the Blades favourites at only 6/4, with Newcastle United 9/4 to win the game.

A victory for Steve Bruce and his team would ease worries to a decent extent but anything less than a win and you have to worry when the following games are Arsenal away, Leeds home, Everton away, Palace home, Southampton home, Chelsea away and Man Utd away. Plus there is also the postponed away game at Villa to fit in sometime.

Looking at those six-pointers above, if Newcastle manage to lose at Sheff Utd and Fulham beat both Brighton and West Brom, it suddenly would look a lot more of a worry at the bottom for NUFC.

With only one goal scored in their last six and a half hours of football, we urgently need to see more of a goal threat from Newcastle, in most games so far this season, Steve Bruce’s negative tactics have meant two or less efforts on target. Which doesn’t exactly suggest goals will suddenly start to flow, unless Bruce accepts the need for change.

Not exactly reassuring either, that Newcastle have already played four of the bottom five at home and were outplayed by both Fulham and Brighton (NUFC without a single effort on target in that 0-3), though Steve Bruce carrying the luck once again when a penalty was given against Fulham that shouldn’t have been – though even when gong down to 10 men in that penalty incident, the Cottagers were still more of a goal threat.

Newcastle lucky to beat West Brom with a late off the bench Dwight Gayle goal, the only semi-convincing win was the 3-1 over Burnley, though that was down to the now absent ASM winning the game on his own, scoring a solo opening goal and then presenting a tap in for Callum Wilson.

So Newcastle have all of the bottom five still to play away, starting on Tuesday at Bramall Lane, though only Sheff Utd to play at home.

Steve Bruce has already made clear that Mike Ashley will not allow any players to be bought this month, so all but zero chance of improving the team / squad, especially with the January loans having proved between poor and a disaster in pretty much every case apart from Dubravka’s, plus Kenedy’s to an extent.

Winning matches is of course the answer to pretty much everything, though to do that Newcastle have to start creating chances and scoring goals.

