News

Official Premier League announcement – new date confirmed for Aston Villa v Newcastle

Earlier this morning we carried a report regarding the Aston Villa v Newcastle United match, which was due to be played on 4 December 2020.

However, a virus outbreak and closure of the NUFC training ground, saw Newcastle United successfully appeal to the Premier League for the game to be postponed until a later date.

A media report had claimed that the Premier League had identified the fourth round FA Cup weekend as the time to hopefully put the match on, with both clubs out of the competition.

Not half an hour after our report going up, the Premier League have indeed officially confirmed that this is the case.

Aston Villa v Newcastle will be played on Saturday 23 January at Villa Park, with an 8pm kick-off.

The match to be shown live by Sky Sports (see full NUFC January schedule below).

The confirmation of the Newcastle match has come along with the Premier League confirming they have agreed with Villa’s request to postpone their match this Sunday with Everton.

With a virus outbreak of their own, the Villa training ground had been closed for a week now and their game against Tottenham last night had already been postponed, whilst they played in the FA Cup against Liverpool with a team of kids.

Villa are due to also play Man City away next Wednesday (20 January) and that would be two weeks after having closed the training ground originally.

Newcastle only had the one match cancelled during their virus outbreak and had a 15 days gap between playing Palace and then returning to action against West Brom.

So long as Villa are back training and have enough players to fulfil the fixture, it is very difficult to see Aston Villa v Newcastle not going ahead in nine days time.

This is how the schedule now stands (see below) for NUFC in January.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 January

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

