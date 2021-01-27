News

Official Announcement: Graeme Jones joins Newcastle United

Graeme Jones has now signed up with Newcastle United.

The official announcement coming on Wednesday morning.

Bournemouth confirming that Graeme Jones has become assistant coach with Newcastle United.

The 50 year old Geordie comes back home and has broken the unwritten rule of having to be called Steve if you want to join the NUFC coaching staff.

The official confirmation came after widespread media reports stated that Graeme Jones was on Tyneside ahead of the announcement.

Those media claims putting the figure at £250,000 as the compensation Newcastle have agreed to pay Bournemouth.

Yet another surprise move in a very strange season, with fans wondering then exactly how much input / power Graeme Jones will be given, when it comes to implementing changes to try and end a run of nine defeats and two draws in the last eleven matches.

Bournemouth Official Announcement:

‘Graeme Jones has left AFC Bournemouth to become assistant coach with Newcastle United.

Jones, who was born in Gateshead, joined the Cherries as first-team coach in August last year and worked alongside manager Jason Tindall and assistant Stephen Purches, having previously managed himself at Luton Town.

The club would like to thank Graeme for his hard work while with the Cherries and wish him all the best in his future in the game.’

