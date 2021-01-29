News

Next 6 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed up to start of March 2021

An announcement has been made on Friday afternoon regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of 6 Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to start of March 2021..

Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the home matches against Southampton and Wolves.

This means we now have confirmation of six games starting tomorrow with the trip to Everton (full list and details below).

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers next month has been rescheduled after the latest announcement of televised Premier League fixtures, with the Magpies’ clash with Southampton now also set to be screened live.

The Magpies welcome the Saints to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 6th February, and that game (kick-off 3pm) will now be shown live on BT Sport.

But the game against Wolves, which was due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 27th February, will now take place at 8pm. That game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 2 February

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8.15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 6 February

Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Monday 15 February

Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 21 February

Man Utd v Newcastle United (7pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

