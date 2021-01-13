Player Ratings

Newcastle v Sheffield United player ratings results from NUFC fans – Interesting!

The results of the Newcastle v Sheffield United player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

What can you say, after picking up nine man of the match top ratings in his last ten games, Karl Darlow (7.3) returned to the team on Tuesday night and made it 10 from 11.

Now I am no statistician but I think this does suggest one or two things…

Playing against a team that had picked up only two points from seventeen Premier League matches and had lost 18 of their last 20 PL matches, Newcastle’s next three highest rated players were all three centre-backs.

Another incredible coincidence as this also happens time after time. You would almost think that NUFC employed a clueless head coach, who has no attacking plan whatsoever and relies completely on an ultra negative all out defensive ‘strategy’ to try and fluke results…

Federico Fernandez (5.7) the pick, as is so often the case, followed by Ciaran Clark (5.6) and Fabian Schar (5.0). All three of these players due to be out of contract in just over five months time!

The only other two players not to get very embarrassingly ratings from Newcastle fans, are another predictable pair.

A committed but lonely night up front for Callum Wilson (4.8) and a similar story for Isaac Hayden (4.7) fighting a lone battle in midfield.

The very worst? Plenty competition.

The clueless Ryan Fraser (1.6) picking up a red card with two ridiculous challenges, just shading the invisible man, Jeff Hendrick (1.7), a midfielder who quite literally contributes absolutely nothing.

Sean Longstaff (2.0) was sadly woeful once again and under Steve Bruce has quickly become a shadow of the player he looked in those early days under Rafa Benitez.

To complete the picture, wing-backs Paul Dummett (3.8) and DeAndre Yedlin were really poor and contributed absolutely nothing, whilst Yedlin in particular also really struggled at the back.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 11am Wednesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Sheffield United player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 12 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Ryan Fraser 45 red card

Sheff Utd:

Sharp 73 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 66% (61%) Newcastle 34% (39%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 17 (10) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Sheff Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Sheff Utd 5 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Murphy 84), Schar, Fernandez (Carroll 77), Clark, Dummett (Ritchie 74), Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron, Anderson

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Jamie Redknapp makes it look like Harry is the credible one in his family – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce refuses to resign after ultimate embarrassing night at Bramall Lane – Read HERE)

(Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat – Read HERE)

