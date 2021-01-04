Newcastle v Leicester player ratings results from NUFC fans – The usual MOTM and main support

Player Ratings

Step forward Karl Darlow (6.6), making it nine times in the last ten matches you have made him MOTM in The Mag player ratings, the exception being West Brom when the keeper was only fourth highest, as Isaac Hayden was top rated.

Not exactly his highest ever rating but enough for the NUFC keeper to be rated higher than any outfield player. Karl Darlow left exposed for both goals, neither he stood a chance of saving.

No surprise either that the two highest rated outfield players are both central defenders. Fabian Schar (6.4) and Ciaran Clark (6.3) the only other two Newcastle players to get a rating of 6.0 or higher, as they had another busy afternoon trying to keep the opposition out.

When it comes to the very lowest ratings, two stand out.

Joelinton (2.5) yet again zero threat to the opposition goal and struggle to remember him getting into the Leicester box in open play.

Sean Longstaff (3.7) struggled once again as Newcastle’s central midfield were outclassed and outran, a tough season so far for him.

Three others in the starting eleven rated by fans as having poor matches, rated under 5.0.

Matt Ritchie (4.5) struggling for both pace and quality, whilst Miguel Almiron (4.4) once again struggles to impact on games. Though not helped by a dominant opposition and negative tactics as usual from Steve Bruce.

Matty Longstaff (4.9) had a few decent moments but like his brother struggled for pace and quality against very decent opponents.

The remaining three players all rated to have had slightly better games, Callum Wilson (5.2) with minimal support up front, whilst DeAndre Yedlin (5.4) tried his best and put plenty yards in, putting one excellent ball into the Leicester box but seeing minimal effort from Newcastle players to take advantage.

Federico Fernandez (5.7) wasn’t quite at his best but still put in a shift, though this time overshadowed by Schar and Clark.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 1pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Sunday 3 January 2.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Carroll 82

Leicester:

Maddison 55, Tielemans 72

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 57% (60%) Newcastle 43% (40%)

Total shots were Leicester 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Leicester 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Leicester 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Carroll 79), Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Murphy 64), Joelinton (Shelvey 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Dummett, Manquillo

