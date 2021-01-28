Player Ratings

Newcastle v Leeds player ratings results from NUFC fans – A big surprise for many?

The results of the Newcastle v Leeds player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

I think some of you will be surprised by some of the results of these ratings from fans after that Leeds match.

Despite yet another defeat, as well as Steve Bruce and much of the media going over the top about the second half performance, a fair few Newcastle supporters appeared to do the same. It was obviously a lot better than what had gone before BUT when the starting point was absolutely rubbish zero threat football by Newcastle, improving on that wasn’t difficult.

Anyway, the collective ratings of the Newcastle fans giving us their verdict, shows that they thought only two players deserved a rating of 6.0 or higher.

The NUFC man of the match was Fabian Schar (7.4), did well at the back and of the starting eleven, arguably Newcastle’s best player going forward as well.

Closely behind Schar was Miguel Almiron (7.2), yet again putting those around him to shame with his running and workrate, amazing how much better he looks as a player when Steve Bruce doesn’t play him simply as a defender, actually looking like the exciting player who did so well in his nine starts under Rafa Benitez…

We then at the other end of the spectrum have four players who were way below the standard of the rest.

Very lowest is Jeff Hendrick (3.4), rarely spotted as usual and when he was, usually passing the ball backwards.

Jamal Lewis (3.9) struggling yet again and not looking the part sadly, looks as if once again he needs taking out of the firing line but then who to replace him with?

Jonjo Shelvey (4.2) played a few passes as the game opened up and Leeds tired BUT overall, his lack of movement and workrate is embarrassing.

Jacob Murphy (4.3) does his best but lack of quality at PL level is obvious, particularly when defending, caught in possession for the opening goal.

We then have five players who have 5.something ratings from the fans.

Karl Darlow (5.7) didn’t do a lot wrong although maybe some fans will wonder if Martin Dubravka might have got closer to saving that winning goal, though it was a great strike.

Whilst Isaac Hayden (5.7) was once again messed about by Steve Bruce, Newcastle’s best midfielder playing in a back five which eventually became him playing as a right-back…

Callum Wilson (5.2) looks to be worn down by playing under Steve Bruce, wondering when he will next get a chance. He kept plugging away, as did Ryan Fraser (5.2), the second-half giving some encouragement as Newcastle’s forward players were at last given some freedom to attack by the head coach.

Special mention of course for Allan Saint-Maximin (6.9), his 26 minutes on the pitch reminding us of the threat he can pose and hopefully he will be able to start at Everton on Saturday.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 9am Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Leeds player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Tuesday 26 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 57

Leeds:

Raphinha 17, Harrison 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 58% (63%) Newcastle 42% (37%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Leeds 5 (3) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Gayle 77)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

