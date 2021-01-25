Player Ratings

Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings results from NUFC fans – Harsh or perfectly fair?

The results of the Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Simply the very latest in an ever growing series of really poor performances in games that Newcastle United don’t win, or rarely even pick up a draw.

By far Newcastle’s best player and only one showing any kind of spark, was Miguel Almiron (5.8), the NUFC fans’ top rated player.

Only two other players even managed to be rated at 4.0 or better.

For whatever bizarre reason, Steve Bruce chose to play Isaac Hayden (4.7) in a five man defence, instead of having him trying to help make it more difficult for Villa in midfield, where they were gifted total control.

Making a series of saves, Karl Darlow (4.2) the only other leaving the pitch with any kind of job satisfaction AND his performance included that no hands bizarre and ridiculous attempt to try and prevent the first goal.

Newcastle fans then picking out three players as having put in really woeful performances.

Very top of the woeful pile is Jonjo Shelvey (1.9), his workrate laughable.

Midfield partner Jeff Hendrick (2.0) was almost as bad, what a poor player he is, absolutely anonymous and the odd time you do notice him, he will be playing the ball backwards.

Jamal Lewis (2.6) completing the weakest trio, devoid of confidence and wondering what on earth is going on, in terms of Bruce’s tactical ‘plan’ at NUFC.

The other five players not great either but at least scraping 3.0 or better.

Manquillo (3.8) gave it his best shot as always but struggled to put in decent crosses, though he is in good company on that. Schar (3.7) also putting in a shift at the back, as Villa were allowed to attack at will, the NUFC midfield retreating so deep.

Up front, Wilson (3.7) and Carroll (3.6) had really poor service but tried their best, both doing plenty of defending as well, along with the rest of the team!

As for Jamaal Lascelles (3.1), a poor game and his leadership qualities are rarely sighted these days.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Aston Villa:

Watkins 13, Traore 42

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Aston Villa 59% (60%) Newcastle 41% (40%)

Total shots were Aston Villa 14 (7) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target Aston Villa 5 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Aston Villa 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo (Saint-Maximin 71), Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron (Gayle 81), Lewis, Wilson, Carroll (Fraser 71)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy

