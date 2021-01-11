Player Ratings

Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings results from NUFC fans – Like he had never been away

The results of the Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

It was like he had never been away, making a series of saves and looking very assured, Martin Dubravka given a rating of 7.6 by Newcastle fans as he kept NUFC in the match. The Slovakian given his first start of the season and replacing Karl Darlow, who had been rated by fans to be man of the match in nine of the last ten games.

However, one player did still beat Dubravka, with Andy Carroll (7.8) having probably his best ever game (against not great competition) for Newcastle since his return, if only he had scored those two sitters he failed with, the striker would have got a seriously higher rating for sure.

Only one other player rated by fans at 7.0 or higher, with Isaac Hayden (7.0) doing well in both midfield and defence.

No doubt as well who Newcastle fans saw as by far the weakest link, as Joelinton (2.4) contributed so little, zero attacking threat and you do wonder how he keeps getting selected…

Four other starters seen as having poor performances as well.

Jamaal Lascelles (4.2) looked well off the pace on his return before forced off with fatigue

Yet again, I forgot Jeff Hendrick (4.5) was even on the pitch for long periods, totally anonymous.

Whilst Emil Krafth (4.6) and Sean Longstaff (4.6) also were below average.

The three remaining players rated as having average to decent games, with Paul Dummett (5.9) not doing too bad on his return to the team.

Whilst Miguel Almiron (6.1) had phenomenal workrate and was the only movement Newcastle had in the opposition half.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Clark (6.8) continued his impressive form in defence.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 9 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Smith Rowe 109, Aubameyang 117

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 61% (65%) Newcastle 39% (35%)

Total shots were Arsenal 25 (7) Newcastle 12 (2)

Shots on target Arsenal 9 (3) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 8 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 68), Lascelles (Ritchie 45), Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron (Yedlin 81), Joelinton (Anderson 81), Carroll (Gayle 105)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff

(Gary Lineker announces what the BBC TV audience was for Arsenal v Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(The best half seen in 18 months of Steve Bruce…? Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 Match Report – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(After 0 wins in 7 and 1 goal in over 8 hours – Steve Bruce sees ‘signs of progress’ at Newcastle – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (AET) – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

