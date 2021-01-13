Opinion

Newcastle United Takeover set to be cancelled unless this swift action is taken

Desperate times, again.

Just when you think things can’t get any worse they do.

This Groundhog Day thing seems to come up more often than Bank Holidays.

It’s fair to say and most fans agree, that the Newcastle United Takeover is the only hope, preferably by a progressive, wealthy concern.

Whether it’s a sole owner or consortium, it really doesn’t matter. We just need an ownership change, someone who cares.

I’m past discussing life with Mike Ashley as owner, until he goes Newcastle United are a passive entity, a clueless rudderless ship, lacking ambition – dead.

Everyone will hope that the Saudi Arabian led consortium is successful with a Newcastle United Takeover, despite it now being a longshot. Not only will it take a favourable arbitration decision, Premier League approval and consortium change of heart, but it will be totally dependent on Newcastle United playing top flight football next season.

For this reason, drastic action is required.

Make no mistake, we are in a downward spiral that will end in disaster, not that anyone with any common sense needs reminding. Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and TV pundits aside, the world can see that the management have lost the plot.

I’ve stuck up for Bruce in the past, blaming Mike Ashley and the fact no one decent will be appointed to replace wor Steve. I still see that but I’ve learnt from not doing anything, or more to the point, doing things too late, relegation will follow.

The choice of team, system, tactics and approach against Sheffield United, confirms that Bruce has lost the plot. He more or less admits it but won’t sack himself will he?

A team full of central defenders, pedestrian non-ball playing midfielders, failed wing-backs and tired passionless journeymen, have little chance against a top flight team team, with two points from 17 games and who haven’t kept a clean sheet at home.

Ashley has two choices, act in the transfer window as in January 2013 or sack Steve Bruce, doing nothing isn’t an option, it will lose him £350m.

The only hope is to avoid relegation and get taken over.

