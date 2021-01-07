News

Newcastle United release Thursday training ground update ahead of Arsenal

Today (Thursday 21 December) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released showing Newcastle United players training ahead of the FA Cup third round match.

Newcastle travelling to Arsenal on Saturday for a 5.30pm kick-off.

The Newcastle United players hoping to bounce back from a terrible run of form, no wins in six games, with four defeats and two draws, with a League Cup exit amongst that quartet of defeats.

If losing on Saturday, Newcastle fans will be left with only a relegation battle to ‘look forward’ to.

The images released by the club today showed 24 Newcastle United players in total:

Joelinton, Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Krafth, Wilson, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Darlow, Gillespie, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Hayden, Yedlin, Dubravka, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Shelvey, Atsu and Saivet.

The accompanying text with the club update stated:

‘Captain Jamaal Lascelles was back in full training on Thursday as Newcastle United prepared for their Emirates FA Cup third round trip to holders Arsenal.

The influential skipper was one of several Magpies players affected by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club’s training ground last month, and he hasn’t played since November. But having resumed light training recently, he has now been able to join in with his team mates.

Ryan Fraser continues to train, too, while Martin Dúbravka – United’s player of the year last term – could make his first start of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.’

Ahead of last Sunday’s match against Leicester, Steve Bruce was asked if he thought any extra players would be back from injury or illness for that game, giving this reply:

“I don’t think so.

“Our big two [missing] at the moment are our skipper [Jamaal Lascelles] and [Allan] Saint-Maximin.

“The skipper is making better progress than Allan, I can’t see him [Lascelles] but for Arsenal [in the FA Cup on Saturday 9 January] maybe Jamaal might be in the mix. I certainly can’t see Allan for the foreseeable future.”

It remains to be seen if Jamaal Lascelles does indeed make Saturday’s squad. It is seven weeks since he played any first team football, playing in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, so hopefully Steve Bruce will only play the NUFC Captain if he is fully fit again.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images, but here below, are the Newcastle United players we couldn’t see in today’s photos:

Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis, Allan Saint-Maximin and Javier Manquillo

It was reported this afternoon that a deal has finally been agreed for Rolando Aarons to make a permanent move to Huddersfield, with the formalities set to be completed on Friday. Seeing Atsu and Saivet in training, hopefully they will soon follow in getting a move elsewhere, no sign of Lazaar who is also in need of a new home.

