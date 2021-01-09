News

Newcastle United release official statement after claims Allan Saint-Maximin broke virus rules

Allan Saint-Maximin is back on Tyneside and back making headlines.

The winger not having played for seven weeks due to the after effects of contracting the virus but now back from France where he has spent time recovering.

It will still be some time before Allan Saint-Maximin will join in with group training, never mind playing first team football, yet on Friday he was still the main story.

A photo was uploaded to social media, showing a supermarket worker having a selfie taken with ASM.

This raised the question for some, of whether Allan Saint-Maximin had broken virus quarantine rules, on his return from France.

The club forced to issue the following official response.

Newcastle United Official Statement:

‘Newcastle United has issued the following statement following questions from the media on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Following a request from the media, Newcastle United can confirm that Allan Saint-Maximin did not contravene any UK quarantine rules during a visit to a supermarket in Newcastle on Thursday evening.

“Allan will continue to adhere to all quarantine rules and Covid-19 guidelines and will follow return to training protocols.

“The club considers this matter closed and will not be issuing further comment.”

