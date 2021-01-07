News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Rolando Aarons joins Huddersfield Town

Rolando Aarons has joined Huddersfield Town.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Thursday afternoon confirming the news.

Earlier, The Telegraph had broken the story, saying the move had been agreed and would be completed within 24 hours.

As it happens, the winger hasn’t needed many of those 24 hours to get his move finalised.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Rolando Aarons has finalised a permanent transfer from Newcastle United to Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old, who made 27 appearances and scored four goals for the Magpies and made his debut against Manchester City in August 2014, came through the Little Benton Academy and had previously been with Bristol City’s youth system.

The former England under-20 international spent the first half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Wycombe Wanderers before linking up with Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell for the remainder of the term.

He’d also had loan spells with Hellas Verona in Italy, Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic and Sheffield Wednesday. The club wishes him well for the future.’

