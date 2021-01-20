News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Ciaran Clark agrees new contract

A Newcastle United Official Announcement on Wednesday afternoon has revealed that Ciaran Clark has agreed a new contract.

The 31 year old central defender has been one of Newcastle’s better players this season.

The new contract sees him add another two years to his deal, taking it up to the end of June 2023, when the NUFC defender will be less than three months short of his 34th birthday.

‘Ciaran Clark has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The Republic of Ireland international, 31, has made 103 appearances for the Magpies – scoring 11 times – since he signed from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016.

In his first season, he won the club’s Player of the Year award as United won the Sky Bet Championship title, and he has been a consistent and reliable performer in the Premier League for the past three-and-a-half campaigns.

Since returning from an ankle injury in November, Clark has been one of the first names on Steve Bruce’s team sheet and has made 14 appearances so far this term.

Clark told NUFC TV: “It’s a brilliant feeling and I’m delighted that I’ve managed to get it signed.

“My contract was ending in the summer; for me, I was trying to stay more focused on the games, getting back involved this season and trying to play games, and I’ve managed to do that over the last few weeks.

“To be back playing was the real aim for me, then the contract has followed, so I’m delighted to concentrate now on the next couple of years.”

Head coach Steve Bruce added: “I’m delighted Ciaran has signed a new deal.

“First and foremost, he is a very talented defender and he gives us great balance as a naturally left-footed centre-half.

“He has also become a very consistent performer and I’m pleased to see his hard work and commitment rewarded.”

