Opinion

Newcastle United need to make these 3 immediate changes to ensure no relegation

I had the dubious pleasure of watching that Tuesday night Newcastle United apocalyptic damnation at Bramall Lane.

The time has now arrived for the Newcastle United hierarchy to crawl out of their wormholes and hold a crisis meeting.

This club is now spiralling out of control at all levels – senior player level, manager level and boardroom level.

They must come out of their cocoons and make some immediate critical decisions before we hit the point of no return.

Firstly, remove Steve Bruce.

This is essential for the health of the entire NUFC staff and fan base.

Secondly, appoint a manager capable of motivating players and getting the best out of their potential (we do still have players with potential but they are currently not encouraged to express what talent they do have).

Thirdly, I would say cut out the deadwood.

However, it is difficult to assess exactly who that should be (apart from Joelinton), as so many talented footballers at St James Park have recently been restricted and stifled almost to oblivion, due to poor management and lack of investment.

This is seemingly our only chance, unless a takeover happens this month, which is highly unlikely.

If changes are not made in the next few short weeks, Mike Ashley is likely to lose his Premier League cash cow due to the pending relegation.

Amanda Staveley and the PIF consortium will lose their Premier League dream team.

Whist if not already gone, Steve Bruce will lose any small remaining credibility he has as a top flight football manager.

However, more importantly, this great city will lose a longstanding icon…NEWCASTLE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB, as we know and love it.

The time is right, the time is NOW to act.

