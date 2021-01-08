Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make January inquiry for Djibril Sidibe transfer – Report

Djibril Sidibe is a target for Newcastle United according to reports from France.

The 28 year old finds himself struggling for minutes on the pitch at Monaco and has only started one Ligue 1 game since October.

Signed for £13m from Lille in 2016, Footmercato now report that the right-back needs to find another club for first team football and that Newcastle United have made an inquiry to Monaco about a potential January move to Tyneside.

Djibril Sidibe was part of the France squad that won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, usually named amongst the subs but started the group game against Denmark that ended in a 0-0 draw. However, his international career has stalled due to a combination of injuries and variable club form, plus a real shortage of football, only five league starts this season. It was 2018 when he last played for France, though was named in some squads in 2019, none though since then.

Djibril Sidibe was loaned to Everton for the 2019/20 season and made 28 appearances, 21 in the starting eleven, he also can play right midfield.

Everton wanted to keep the French international for a further loan this season but Monaco wanted either a sale or to keep him. However, with so little football, both player and club now looking for a solution elsewhere.

Footmercato say that Marseille are also interested and that Monaco would sell for around £5m to move on a player who has less than 18 months of his contract to go (June 2022).

There has been a lot of talk about Newcastle looking to bring in a left-back on loan to compete with Jamal Lewis, with Brandon Williams and Jetro Willems amongst those mentioned.

However, fair to say that Newcastle United do desperately need a quality right-back. Javier Manquillo is the best of a poor to average bunch (Yedlin and Krafth) and when fit, usually puts in a shift, but not really good enough to be a first choice PL regular. Whilst Krafth has shown nothing and Yedlin sees his contract end in June.

Interesting to see if there is any substance in this one and whether Mike Ashley would see around £5m a decent gamble for a one-time French international (18 caps), he turns 29 in July but Ashley no longer seemingly seeing age as any barrier to transfers these days.

Newcastle may even be able to get Djibril Sidibe on a loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season, though that will no doubt depend on the level of competition for the player.

