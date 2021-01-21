Opinion

Newcastle United letters to The Mag – Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce, Newcastle players…

Newcastle United and the letters / opinions continue to flow into The Mag.

Steve Bruce and his players without a win in their last nine matches, with on top of that the fact that only one goal has been scored in almost twelve hours of football.

Whilst the transfer window opened on 2 January 2021 and twenty days into it, things are very quiet for NUFC, that window will slam shut in only eleven days time (1 February 2021).

if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place

Dear Mag,

I get a professional in when I can’t do a job at home. Maybe Steve Bruce should do the same.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

Same as it ever was!

While the defeat to Sheffield United was embarrassingly and infuriatingly abysmal and it really should be the end for Bruce, we shouldn’t forget why he’s in the job in the first place.

Ashley wouldn’t back Benitez and wouldn’t show any ambition to move the club on from mid-table. For all the comments about this being like the last weeks of McClaren ( which I agree with), we need to remember that it was Benitez that Ashley then turned to. So by appointing Bruce instead of supporting Benitez, he’s basically wasted three and a half seasons. And that was Ashley’ decision.

So whilst he’s played a clever victim card against the blocked takeover and whilst Bruce is a convenient fall guy ( thoroughly deserved I may add) the basic line is the same as it ever was – Ashley Out!!!

Rob in Sheffield

Dear Mag,

Eddie Howe is ready and available and will build the team around Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

Colin Bell

Dear Mag,

Here are a few things that over recent years watching the Toon have frustrated me, mainly because they are so obvious and easy to put right.

I know it is an age old tradition to play towards the Gallowgate end in the second half, but, if playing down the slope is regarded as an advantage, surely it is better to use it in the first half rather than offering it on a plate for the opposition to make the most of?

In the next game, watch how useless we are at retaining the ball from a throw in. We tend to just throw it to the nearest player who usually has an opponent lurking to rob him.

If they regarded a throw in as being similar to a free-kick, why not practice them? Throw the ball into space for players to run onto. Also, with balls being so light, surely they can perfect the long throw into the opponents box.

When winning the toss at an away match, always choose starting at the end the opposition prefer to kick off with. Psychological advantage?

We don’t seem able to keep the ball, this is because the player on the ball isn’t given enough options to pass, because his teammates aren’t thinking how they can create enough space for him to complete a safe pass; they are too static.

If they were coached well enough to ensure that the player with the ball had at least two optional players to pass to (more running off the ball), it would ease the panic pass evident at the moment.

Nick Banks

Dear Mag,

Bruce needs to stop rotating.

Play the players who can play.

Darlow, Murphy, Wilson, Ritchie, Almiron, Dummett, Clark, Shelvey, Gayle. Schar, Hayden.

Stop the rotation, stick with players who seem to gel, get us up the league before it’s too late, stop passing back, get forward and attack. Too much mucking about at the back.

Ken Pickard

Dear Mag,

I have been a fan of the club for over 26 and a half years and have seen some bad times. Two careless and reckless relegations and the mistreatment of club legends, as well as managers such as Benitez and Hughton. Plus the misguided appointments of people in the name of Kinnear, Wise, Llambias, McClaren, Pardew and Bruce.

We seem to lurch from one crisis to another and there is no one to give us optimism or any response on what is going on. Where is the voice from the CEO or Mike Ashley on where he wants the club to head.

Does he want to sell? Is he in talks to sell still? What budget if at all as Bruce got? Why isn’t there a definitive statement to say what is going on and whether Bruce has got a vote of confidence, whether he is going to be given time.

We deserve better and I am sick and tired of pundits claiming we think we are entitled to be in the Champions League and have unrealistic expectations. Please, if you ever were to ask us, we would tell you we just want a team that tries and has a go. If we win, great, if we draw at least we have a go and if we lose it is bad but at least we have given the team a match.

Now we seem to be sleepwalking into another relegation and Bruce stubbornly will not go. It is plainly evident that the players are devoid of confidence and after the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, things need to drastically change.

In these difficult times where we have not been able to afford our players the support they need, we can ill afford another reckless demotion. Please, if you have any care for the club release a statement and outline your intentions to either back the head coach or sack him, because I have had enough of this guessing game.

This isn’t the Newcastle United I fell in love with but I will always support them. Yet another relegation can’t be allowed to happen.

Gary Jackaman

Dear Mag,

I was once told that if a solitary magpie crossed your path it was deemed to be bad luck; in order to dispel any bad luck you had to salute to the magpie and say: “Good morning Mister magpie sir, how are you?” and rotate yourself three times.

Well if you think I’m doing THAT in public the men in white coats will be measuring my strait-jacket.

It is the same following Newcastle United. A form of madness.

Has there been some gypsy curse placed upon this club ensuring we will never win any silverware again? That’s what it feels like.

Why do we lose so many times to lower league opposition in cup ties?

Why do we never seem to win at certain opponent’s grounds after an extraordinary length of time? Why are we cursed with rotten ownership (with obvious exceptions)? Where mid-table mediocrity is the height of ambition and extended cup runs are viewed as a bonus?

I am a 48 year-old guy who has followed the toon for 40 years but I am resigned to the fact that I will never see them win anything in my lifetime. For you Geordies it must be even worse.

Phil

