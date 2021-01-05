Opinion

Newcastle United lacking in these 3 basic fundamentals of football – Urgent attention needed

I am a regular reader of The Mag and an avid fan of Newcastle United and felt it necessary to contribute for the first time.

This is my take on the continuous decline of our football club from a point of view of how it can be put right.

Rather than highlight the faults, many of which other fans have occasionally mentioned in pieces over the last few weeks.

The three basic fundamentals of football are, in no particular order.

You must always pass the ball to one of your own players, the ones with your coloured shirt – usually black and white stripes (excluding the goalkeeper usually, who will be in whatever the current keeper’s style is). Not to the opposition’s coloured shirt.

You must be fit enough to run for the whole of the game, when in possession of the ball and also when defending against the opposition at the times they are in control of the ball.

If you can’t run as fast or faster than the opposing teams, you have to compensate that requirement with a high level of guile, awareness, or skill – EG Paul Gascoigne / Peter Beardsley for example. If you have none of these attributes you perhaps shouldn’t be playing football, but perhaps finding employment in a different industry – EG window cleaning or whatever, but clearly not football.

These three fundamentals I refer to, are where Newcastle appear to have a number of players that do not fit the profile.

I would suggest that on many, many occasions it is like we are playing with eight men against eleven. At one point on Sunday, the referee had more touches than our midfield(commented on Sky Sports),. Unbelievable but true.

It is this statement that leads me to suggest that Steve Bruce either doesn’t see the problem, or has no means at his disposal to address the problem.

So simply put, he should resign and with his backroom staff who are equally responsible for this drivel, let someone else come in and clear out the debris and freshen up the side with players that meet that criteria.

Do the honourable thing Steve, prove you are a true Geordie and fall on your sword. You know it makes sense.

