Newcastle United in talks to bring in Graeme Jones – Report

Gateshead born Graeme Jones is in talks to join Newcastle United.

Starting his playing career at North Shields back in 1991, however, it is the coaching staff at St James Park that the now 50 year old is set to boost, rather than the NUFC squad.

Newcastle United have looked a total mess coaching-wise for the vast majority of these past eighteen months and that has been taken to another level recently.

Steve Bruce chopping and changing his players, the way the team is laid out and supposedly the tactics as well.

However, all that Newcastle fans have seen is a team that continues to leak goals, whilst at the other end, struggle to create chances, never mind score goals.

It is now nine games in a row without a win, whilst only one Newcastle goal scored in almost twelve hours of football.

The Mail stating on Friday afternoon in an excusive, that Graeme Jones is in talks to join the Newcastle United coaching backroom team.

Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Steve Harper and Ben Dawson are already working there.

However, The Mail say that Steve Bruce thinks he needs fresh ideas now.

After retiring from playing, Graeme Jones has worked as Roberto Martinez’s assistant at the likes of Swansea, Wigan, Everton and the Belgium national side.

Then in 2018 Graeme Jones went to West Brom as assistant boss, before then 2019 saw him appointed as manager of Luton.

Lasting just less than a year in that job, Graeme Jones was then appointed in 2020 as first team coach at Bournemouth.

The Mail report: ‘It is a sign that Bruce retains the support of Newcastle’s hierarchy and they will back him in his efforts to halt a slide towards relegation.’

No doubt though that some Newcastle fans will wonder whether Mike Ashley is allowing this recruitment of Graeme Jones as also a fall back position if he sacks Steve Bruce, with Jones potentially stepping in as temporary boss…

