Opinion

Newcastle United have to prioritise these 7 matches if they are to stay up – Rest players in others

Now that Newcastle United have employed an experienced 50 year old Coach to teach the Head Coach and his other Assistant Coaches to coach.

The message coming out of St James Park is to be more positive in attitude and thought.

That positivity to try and help Newcastle United to finish in 17th position come 23 May 2021.

Is the following positive enough???

Target these seven of the remaining eighteen games for wins.

Forget the other 11 and hold your breath…

The remaining 18 Premier League matches (dates will move for TV in most cases):

(Everton 30 January (Away) – Present position 7th)

Crystal Palace 2 February (Home) – Present position 14th

(Southampton 6 February (Home) – Present position 11th)

(Chelsea 15 February (Away) – Present position 8th)

(Man Utd 21 February (Away) – Present position 2nd)

Wolves 27 February (Home) – Present position 13th

West Brom 6 March (Away) – Present position 19th

(Villa 13 March (Home) – Present position 10th)

Brighton 20 March (Away) – Present position 17th

(Tottenham 3 April (Home) – Present position 6th)

Burnley 10 April (Away) – Present position 15th

(West Ham 17 April (Home) – Present position 4th)

(Liverpool 24 April (Away) – Present position 5th)

(Arsenal 1 May (Home) – Present position 9th)

(Leicester 8 May (Away) – Present position 3rd)

(Man City 12 May (Home) – Present position 1st)

Sheffield Utd 15 May (Home) – Present position 20th

Fulham 23 May (Away) – Present position 18th

The Holy Grail- 40 points achieved with seven wins from the games indicated above, Newcastle United survive.

By prioritising games and resting exhausted and uncoached players, could this be the way forward for future generations of supporters?

Alternatively, is this just the way we have been brainwashed by Mike Ashley and his employees on and off, since 2007??

Whichever way it’s looked at, it’s going to be one hell of a rollercoaster over the next four months.

